Lowe's Vs Best Buy: Which Has The Best Deals On Large Kitchen Appliances?

Shopping for large kitchen appliances is rarely fun. No one enjoys the expense and inconvenience of replacing a refrigerator or stove that has suddenly died, and even if you're planning the construction of your dream kitchen, figuring out the best brand of refrigerator or stove and deciding on the right appliances for your lifestyle and budget can be overwhelming.

When you visit Lowe's or Best Buy while appliance hunting, you'll find that price is rarely the biggest differentiator. Virtually all stores, from Lowe's to Best Buy to local mom-and-pop shops, will charge the same price for the same model. For example, both Lowe's and Best Buy charge $1,549 for the same Frigidaire Gallery 36-inch side-by-side refrigerator at the time of writing.

This is because manufacturers set minimum prices for their appliances, and most small stores belong to national networks that give them the same buying power as the chains. So while occasional seasonal promotions can save you some money, the best deal for you will most likely depend on other factors, such as inventory, customer service, and costs for services such as installation and repairs. Here are the details on how the stores compare.