8 Food Safety Myths You Can Stop Believing

Few things bring more pleasure to our daily lives than good food and drink. Who doesn't look forward to that first cup of coffee in the morning or a tasty scoop of ice cream right before bed? But while food is an essential pleasure, it's not without risk — bad oysters, old leftovers, or misidentified mushrooms can, in some cases, be deadly. And as anyone who's experienced it can confirm, even mild cases of food poisoning can be downright miserable experiences.

Most of us know a few common-sense rules to protect ourselves from foodborne illnesses, such as washing our hands before meals and tossing out any food that smells or looks weird. Unfortunately, however, a lot of what we think we know about food safety is wrong. Misconceptions can cause panic about things that aren't serious problems, or worse, cause us to overlook very real risks we may not have considered. To help clarify some common myths and share tips to help you handle food with confidence, we've enlisted the help of dietician Kathleen Benson, CSSD, CPT, RDN of VNutrition.