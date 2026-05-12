8 Kitchen Design Trends From The '80s That Are Back In 2026
The '80s were a decade of bold, high-energy home design choices, inspired by the boom of pop culture and experimental music. Think striking neon colors, funky geometric shapes, and playful patterns and textures. These design trends were all part of what made the kitchen the heart of the home, a social hub to spend time with one another — as much as it was a functional space to cook meals. And while there are some '80s kitchen items that are rare to find today, fashion trends are circular, so it comes as no surprise that some funky design elements have found their way back into modern kitchens.
Designers are seeing a sharp turn away from the cold, boring, white modern kitchen trend as homeowners incorporate more playful design elements that invite character back into the home. Bold wallpapers, quirky decor, varying textures, and bold colors are making a comeback, bringing in the nostalgic energy of the groovy decade combined with a modern, more curated twist. These are the kitchen design trends from the '80s that are having a major revival in kitchens of 2026.
Curved accents
Curved lines are back in style for 2026 kitchens as homeowners and designers are tired of the sharp edges, clean lines, and cold, sterile vibe of modern kitchens in recent years. Curved accents with soft edges bring a more welcoming and comfortable feeling into the kitchen, which is, after all, the heart of the home. This was a popular design trend in '80s kitchens, when lived-in comfort was at the forefront of home design.
Curves and waves are being implemented in several ways, from rounded countertops and islands to arched doorways and circular light fixtures. One interior designer on Instagram explained, "Soft curves add warmth and approachability to the room. It's a subtle nod to midcentury design with a modern twist." Adding curved elements to the kitchen makes the space feel more cohesive and flow better as well, inviting you into the space to socialize, rather than simply cook.
Bold wallpapers
Wallpaper was all the rage in the '80s, featuring fascinating geometric shapes and patterns, bold and bright colors, and eye-catching designs that helped make the walls a key design element in the home. Now, bold wallpapers are back in style because it is an easy, high-impact way to add character to your kitchen. The throwback design element is in part driven by nostalgia as well as broader trends that are making a comeback, including maximalism and color drenching.
As homeowners tire of standard white walls and cookie-cutter designs, bold wallpapers, accent walls, and textured designs are taking a front seat. Not to mention, the rise of peel-and-stick wallpaper allows renters and DIYers to partake in the trend without making permanent changes to the home. In fact, there has been a giant surge in peel-and-stick wallpaper over the past 10 years, demonstrating the deep fascination with adding personality to the home through the walls themselves.
Bold, colored tiles
Colorful and patterned tile was a playful retro kitchen trend that's making a comeback. Think bright neon colors, checkered patterns, and geometric shapes that draw the eye. Now, those plain white tiles and backsplashes are disappearing from modern kitchens and being replaced by bold colors, patterns, and textures. One designer on YouTube explained the appeal of this design trend: "It adds a textural layer to your kitchen. You can inject personality with color and pattern and texture."
Some examples of modern designs that are making a major comeback are terracotta or stone tiled floors, especially in Italian kitchen designs, as well as mosaic backsplashes, and delft tiles, which feature small storytelling images. Some designers are even taking the trend a step further with tile-drenching, which involves floor-to-ceiling tiles, to create an immersive, elevated, and dramatic energy in the room. In addition to being an aesthetic trend, tile is durable and easy to clean, making it one of the ideal elements to add to your kitchen.
Maximalism
When you think of 1980s design, one of the first words that probably comes to mind is maximalism. Between the bright colors, quirky shapes and textures, and funky decor, the decade was nothing if not loud. And designers, according to Fox Homes, are seeing a revival of this trend in kitchens in what many are calling the "anti-minimalism movement." While there are some functional benefits to a minimalist kitchen, the modern take on this larger-than-life design style is a more curated, refined approach to maximalism. One example of this is gallery walls with different frames, colorful photos, and mismatched decor to create a statement wall. Adding a colorful backsplash, unique placemats and table decor, and hanging plants are all other design choices that can contribute to this style trend.
David Netto, a designer for ELLE Decor explained, "A great kitchen doesn't just mean you're excited to cook in it — you also need to be excited to be in it ... Be bold. Be exotic." This notion is exactly what modern maximalism kitchens emulate, a way to inject personality into your space. And maximalism doesn't need to be cluttered. You can curate the space to feel lived-in and cozy through this design trend without evoking feelings of grandma's chaotically cluttered house.
Bright colors
The all-white trend has been popular in modern kitchens because white felt like the safe, timeless option; however, homeowners began to notice this style was cold and uninviting, which is why bold '80s colors are making a major comeback. While you might not see as many of the neon retro colors, some popular '80s colors that are finding their way back into kitchen design include moody purples, mint green, teal, and several shades of pink.
Muted pastels are also rising in popularity, though designers warn homeowners to be wary of true pastels so that their kitchen doesn't wind up looking like an Easter egg basket. Some designers predict Martha Stewart's pale blue 1980s kitchen will make a comeback in 2026 for the timeless, fresh energy that the color adds to the home. Bold colors were a symbol of energy, playfulness, and expression, and now in modern design these same elements are being used to invite character back into the home. It's a vintage kitchen design trend we're happy to bring back.
Wood accents
Wood and other natural material accents are being revived in kitchens as well as the whole home. Per the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NBKA) annual kitchen trends report, 94% of respondents favored wood flooring and wood grain was more popular than painted cabinets. Warm wood tones are not only beautiful, but bring an aura of warmth and nostalgia to the space as well.
Designers are seeing farmhouse tables, butcherblock countertops, wood hardware, and picture frames all being incorporated as a nod to this retro design. In the 1980s, the kitchen was seen as the heart of the home, and a place to spend time with each other as much as it was a place to cook, and that sentiment is making a major comeback. The kitchen is being revamped as a multi-purpose room, a social hub, and a comfortable living space, and natural elements help bring that distinctive quality into the space.
Funky Midcentury decor
Midcentury homes were often limited on square footage, which meant the kitchen was small — and midcentury design elements were used to make the space functional as well as aesthetic. This need to make use of space gave rise to the art of display decor, where functional kitchen utensils were out on display, rather than tucked away in cabinets. One such example that designers are seeing in 2026 kitchens is wall-mounted pot racks, which can add a vintage cottage-style charm to the space, especially with the rise in popularity of mixed metals.
Similarly, colorful pots, glassware, and other dishes may be proudly displayed on shelves and counters as actual decor elements, instead of being tucked away behind cabinet doors. Other retro kitchen items like quirky wall art, vintage light fixtures, old-school kettles on the stove, and hanging plants, are all nods to the midcentury design of homes in the '80s that bring a homey style while still appearing curated.
Statement lighting
NBKA's annual kitchen trend report for 2026 found that 87% of people agree that the kitchen is a space to display decorative "statement lighting," and some of the trends we saw in the "tubular" decade are back front and center. For instance, designers are seeing beautiful contrasting styles, combinations of traditional and contemporary elements, and bold geometric shapes within light features in modern kitchens. There are tons of stylish ways to brighten up a dark kitchen.
Modern kitchens are playing with layered lighting, which can be both functional and artful. Think funky lamps on counter tops, hanging pendants, curved fixtures, and sconces on the walls that go far beyond the overhead functional lighting. Designer Ashley Childers said on YouTube, "We want to think about creating lighting levels and we want to think about creating atmospheric ambience in our kitchens because we spend so much time in these rooms."