8 Kitchen Design Trends From The '80s That Are Back In 2026

The '80s were a decade of bold, high-energy home design choices, inspired by the boom of pop culture and experimental music. Think striking neon colors, funky geometric shapes, and playful patterns and textures. These design trends were all part of what made the kitchen the heart of the home, a social hub to spend time with one another — as much as it was a functional space to cook meals. And while there are some '80s kitchen items that are rare to find today, fashion trends are circular, so it comes as no surprise that some funky design elements have found their way back into modern kitchens.

Designers are seeing a sharp turn away from the cold, boring, white modern kitchen trend as homeowners incorporate more playful design elements that invite character back into the home. Bold wallpapers, quirky decor, varying textures, and bold colors are making a comeback, bringing in the nostalgic energy of the groovy decade combined with a modern, more curated twist. These are the kitchen design trends from the '80s that are having a major revival in kitchens of 2026.