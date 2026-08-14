5 Common Japanese-Style Knives And When To Use Them

The more you cook, the more you realize how beneficial it is to have a sharp, sturdy, and reliable knife to prepare your food with. Not only does it make your prep easier when you can glide through ingredients (as opposed to sawing them into pieces with a dull blade), but a sharp knife is a safe knife. Some of the best kitchen knives on the market come from Japan, which has been mastering the art of knife-making for over 1,000 years. Many are exquisitely designed and made from durable high-carbon steel, making them usable for a lifetime if they are properly cared for. There are several knife shapes that are popular in Japan, and we selected five that we particularly love for the culinary jobs they are created for.

From an everyday Chef's knife, a pairing knife, and a sushi blade, to a vegetable chopper and a carving knife, our choices are ones that many use on a regular basis. Could you use any of these to cut any given food? Probably. But each knife's blade size, shape, the thickness of the steel, and the weight are created with specific tasks in mind to give you pristine results and to help the knife last as long as it's supposed to. Japanese knives can be expensive because of their high quality, but these are worthwhile investments for anyone who is serious about their cooking skills.