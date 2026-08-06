We Tasted 12 Popular Cheesecake Factory Pastas — Here's The Dish We'd Never Order Again

The menu at The Cheesecake Factory can be understandably overwhelming. The tome handed to you by your server is full of pages and pages of pastas, salads, seafood, steaks, flatbread pizzas, bowls, "glamburgers," and then SkinnyLicious versions of it all. If you ever wanted katsu, but your friend had a hankering for jambalaya fried into arancini-style balls, then The Cheesecake Factory is the right place to go. With all these options, you want to make sure you don't order a dud. That's why our reviewer tried 12 of the 14 pasta options and ranked them. Thankfully, you can narrow down your options by one if you avoid our last-place pasta, the Spicy Chipotle Chicken.

Our reviewer judged on originality, presentation, ingredients, flavor, and how the noodles and sauces worked together. While chipotle in Italian food is certainly original, the dish ended up being a confusing mess. Instead of spicy, it was sweet. The chicken, asparagus, sauce, and noodles all pulled in different directions rather than forming a cohesive dish. The fried wonton topping feels like a misguided attempt at playful fusion cuisine that falls short.