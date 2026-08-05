4 Best Dollar Tree Desserts Of 2026 (So Far)

Don't turn your nose up at the food options at Dollar Tree. Like any store, not every item is going to be a slam dunk, but there are some gems hiding among these aisles. This includes a few notable sweet treats new to the discount chain this year that could serve as a modest dessert option.

All of these unique dessert items are available for the rock-bottom prices of $1.25 or $1.50 each. And while Dollar Tree can usually offer online shopping in bulk, all but one of these — a rare variant of an old school snack — are only available in-store. For those, you'll just have to visit (or try calling) your closest Dollar Trees until you find them.

These in-person-only options include gelatin snacking cups based on a bottled drink you may or may not be familiar with, and a new way to think about frozen desserts: It's actually sold at room temperature, but many say it's worth a buy. And for the Dollar Tree shopper who doesn't mind doing a little actual cooking, there is also a sponge cake mix with a surprisingly elegant box.