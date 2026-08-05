4 Best Dollar Tree Desserts Of 2026 (So Far)
Don't turn your nose up at the food options at Dollar Tree. Like any store, not every item is going to be a slam dunk, but there are some gems hiding among these aisles. This includes a few notable sweet treats new to the discount chain this year that could serve as a modest dessert option.
All of these unique dessert items are available for the rock-bottom prices of $1.25 or $1.50 each. And while Dollar Tree can usually offer online shopping in bulk, all but one of these — a rare variant of an old school snack — are only available in-store. For those, you'll just have to visit (or try calling) your closest Dollar Trees until you find them.
These in-person-only options include gelatin snacking cups based on a bottled drink you may or may not be familiar with, and a new way to think about frozen desserts: It's actually sold at room temperature, but many say it's worth a buy. And for the Dollar Tree shopper who doesn't mind doing a little actual cooking, there is also a sponge cake mix with a surprisingly elegant box.
Mila's Soft Ice
Frozen desserts are usually found in the frozen aisle, but this unique Dollar Tree find is actually sold unfrozen. Mila's Soft Ice only becomes ice at home, once it's spent enough time in the freezer. But despite this extra bit of effort required to enjoy it, many people have found it worth the trouble since its May store debut.
Once frozen, rip off the top of the package for a spoonable bag of ice flavored in either cotton candy or sour watermelon, sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. And because it's free of any dyes, each flavor of ice is the same clear color despite wildly different flavors.
One review indicated that the sour watermelon flavor is strikingly sour, like a candy mouth spray of the same flavor. Meanwhile, the cotton candy flavor is reminiscent of a cotton candy-flavored Dum Dum lollipop. If either of these distinct candy flavors appeals to you, Mila's Soft Ice is a must-buy.
Blueberry Moon Pie Minis
A 2019 YouGov survey of British adults famously found that one in eight men thought they could win one point in tennis against Serena Williams. But how many think they could beat her to a Dollar Tree snack aisle? One of Serena Williams' favorite snacks is the classic Moon Pie, and as of May, Dollar Tree is now carrying a variant of it that only comes around once in a blue moon — literally, but not astronomically.
These blueberry-flavored Moon Pie Minis are cleverly styled as "once in a blue moon" to reflect their occasional and limited-time appearance. But how do they taste? Blueberry and marshmallow sounds like a strange combination, but satisfied customers are surprised to say it works well. While most agree that it tastes and smells of blueberries, others have said it's closer to Fruity Pebbles. You probably won't see Serena Williams at Dollar Tree, but you might see these blueberry Moon Pie Minis — give them a shot.
Calypso Jelly Snacks
For some, Calypso Lemonades are a nostalgic treat, but as this product has slowly expanded its reach, including to France and the United Kingdom, it's a brand-new experience for others. Whatever the case is for you, this Milwaukee original is likely available at your local Dollar Tree, and look for 4-packs of Calypso Jelly Snacks as well.
Unlike what the name may suggest, these are not bite-sized candies but rather vegan-friendly gelatin cups. And ever since approximately June, shoppers have been spotting them in Dollar Tree snack aisles.
Look for the Southern Peach Lemonade and Ocean Blue Lemonade flavors, the latter being inspired by one of Calypso's most popular drinks. To really class either one up, take Jacques Pepin's advice on boosting a bowl of Jell-O and garnish them with fresh mint leaves and actual berries. This brings more complex flavors and a delightful burst of freshness to an already tasty, if highly processed, product.
Bridgerton Petite Sponge Cake or Scone Mix
Fans of the Netflix series "Bridgerton" know that pivotal moments take place during something as simple as a conversation at tea. These Betty Crocker baking mixes should be drama-free, but with a little effort, you can snack like the characters on the show with these Petite Sponge Cake or Scone kits. And each comes with everything you need, minus certain kitchen basics like water, oil, eggs, and milk.
It's unknown when exactly these first showed up at Dollar Tree, though they've been getting attention on social media for several weeks. They are also not listed on the Dollar Tree website, suggesting unreliable availability: you may have to go to multiple stores to find a box, especially the Scone Mix, which appears to be less common.
And since these require a bit of actual cooking, take stock of your own kitchen before you leave the store. Don't forget any Dollar Tree baking essentials you may need, like stainless steel mixing bowls or measuring spoons.