One Of Serena Williams' Favorite Snacks Is An All-American Classic

Legendary former professional tennis player Serena Williams has a lifelong love of MoonPies. In a 2013 interview with Bon Appétit, Williams professed her love for the sandwich cookie made with two round graham crackers filled with marshmallow and covered in chocolate.

"If 'Moon Pie' sponsored me, I'd be bigger than any house on this planet!" she said. "I love the originals: banana, chocolate, or vanilla. Now I really want a Moon Pie!". Although MoonPies are wildly popular in the Southern U.S., the snack cookies are sold across the country at major retailers, including Walmart, Dollar General, Kroger, and H-E-B.

According to company lore, MoonPies originated in 1917 when a traveling salesman from Chattanooga Bakery was talking with a Kentucky coal miner who requested a snack "as big as the moon." Though the Tennessee bakery was making all kinds of different goods, it began selling MoonPies at 5 cents each, and the delicious, filling snack cake quickly rose in popularity. Over the years, the company added banana and vanilla MoonPies to its roster.