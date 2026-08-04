Alton Brown's Chocolate Syrup Recipe Features This Underrated Spice

Leave it to Alton Brown to have the "it" ingredient to transform a lovely chocolate syrup into an irresistible one that will have you licking your lips long after the last luscious drop. Chocolate and spice have always been a dynamic duo, but the spice that this "Good Eats" host uses is anything but predictable. On his website, Brown revealed black cardamom will improve this sweet topping that is a must for chocolate sundaes and chocolate milk.

What is the difference between black and white cardamom? To start, they come from different plants, grow in different regions, and are harvested at different points in the growing season. While both hail from the warm ginger family, white cardamom is a bleached version of the sweeter green variety. Black cardamom is commonly used in garam masala, which is a blend of warm spices often used in Indian cuisine.

Black cardamom has smoky and menthol notes. When you add it to chocolate sauce, the taste explodes and becomes even more chocolatey. Brown explains that it is, "Like somebody put a menthol cigarette out in a cup of dark, sweet coffee into which one drop of pine resin had fallen, and some dirt...only in a good way." Sounds adventurous, right?