For A Richer Cup Of Coffee, Add A Drizzle Of Chocolate Syrup
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Plenty of people love to have a nice, warm cup of coffee in the morning to wake them up. But how can you upgrade your morning coffee at home? Adding a drizzle of chocolate syrup is the way to go. This gives your cup of joe a rich, sweet, and creamy flavor. Depending on how much you add, the chocolate overpowers the bitterness of the coffee, so it might even taste like a homemade mocha.
Social media users have also caught on to this tip. One Facebook user asked the group "I Love Coffee" if anyone had tried the mixture and was met with a wealth of responses. One person claimed the mixture was as natural as peanut butter and jelly. Someone else recommended using syrup instead of sugar (albeit without overdoing it). Another user even suggested that people not stop at chocolate syrup but add hot chocolate mix and Nutella as well.
How to make chocolate syrup to add to your coffee
Concocting a batch of delicious chocolate syrup is pretty simple. Mix 3/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of water together in a pan or pot. It's recommended that you use low to medium heat for this. Make sure that the syrup doesn't start to boil, or you'll get a burnt taste. Simmer it on the stove for about 3 minutes, and you'll notice that it will become thick and glossy. Finally, remove it from the heat and add 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoons of salt and 1 to 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. You can use this syrup in both hot and iced coffees.
If you don't feel like going through all of that just for something to add to your coffee, you can use an affordable, store-bought variety, such as Hershey's, instead. Or, you can go for a higher quality version, such as Ghirardelli or Torani Puremade Sauce. Our favorite is the delicious Trader Joe's brand. But if you want a true chocolate syrup and coffee experience, making your own syrup at home is the way to go.