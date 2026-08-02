The Brand Behind Target's Favorite Day Chocolate Candies

Take a wander around the aisles of Target and you'll find a Favorite Day chocolate to suit every mood and moment. From dark chocolate sea salt caramels and peanut butter cups to chocolate brownie bites and milk chocolate pretzels, there's a chocolatey confection for every palate. While the details on the back of each bag of these yummy confections don't mention the name of the manufacturer, there is some evidence online to indicate that some of these products are made by Silvestri Sweets, a company based in Geneva, Illinois.

Back in 2023, the FDA posted a recall announcement from Silvestri Sweets for 8-ounce bags of Favorite Day branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils. As this was a seasonal product for Valentine's Day, it isn't currently available on the Target website (however, the store did carry one of the best affordable Valentine's chocolate boxes earlier this year, priced at a pocket-friendly $4.99). Sold in a Favorite Day branded bag with a pink and cream colorway, the milk chocolate-covered caramels were recalled because they may have contained an undeclared tree nut, such as chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, or cashews. This issue occurred due to a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging process. Meanwhile, current packages of Favorite Day chocolates feature a disclaimer on the back that reads, "processed in a facility that also handles peanut, tree nut and wheat ingredients" to ensure customers with allergies are aware.