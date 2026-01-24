17 Best Affordable Chocolate Boxes To Give Your Valentine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, you simply can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. In fact, the tradition of Valentine's chocolates is older than you think. Of course, chocolate boxes can actually get quite expensive, depending on the brand and the size — but it doesn't have to be a costly gift. There are plenty of affordable yet still delicious and thoughtful chocolate boxes out there for you to give to your valentine this year.

Because there are so many options, Daily Meal has made things easier for you by compiling a list of some of the best affordable options. Everything on this list is under 25 bucks, so you can impress your valentine without spending too much — and you can save the rest of your budget for a romantic dinner, whether you're going out to your favorite restaurant or using one of our dinner ideas for a homemade Valentine's meal.

Just because this list is affordable doesn't mean it isn't full of tasty, high-quality chocolates. This list includes some of the best chocolate brands on the market, including See's, Godiva, and Ghirardelli, among others. Read on to find the best box of chocolates for your valentine this year.