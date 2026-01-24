17 Best Affordable Chocolate Boxes To Give Your Valentine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, you simply can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. In fact, the tradition of Valentine's chocolates is older than you think. Of course, chocolate boxes can actually get quite expensive, depending on the brand and the size — but it doesn't have to be a costly gift. There are plenty of affordable yet still delicious and thoughtful chocolate boxes out there for you to give to your valentine this year.
Because there are so many options, Daily Meal has made things easier for you by compiling a list of some of the best affordable options. Everything on this list is under 25 bucks, so you can impress your valentine without spending too much — and you can save the rest of your budget for a romantic dinner, whether you're going out to your favorite restaurant or using one of our dinner ideas for a homemade Valentine's meal.
Just because this list is affordable doesn't mean it isn't full of tasty, high-quality chocolates. This list includes some of the best chocolate brands on the market, including See's, Godiva, and Ghirardelli, among others. Read on to find the best box of chocolates for your valentine this year.
Lake Champlain Hearts Aflutter Chocolate Collection
In our list of the best chocolate shops in every state, we named Lake Champlain the best in Vermont — but you can also order its delicious chocolate online, such as for Valentine's Day. In this chocolate collection box, adorably named Hearts Aflutter, you get a variety of the brand's chocolates — many of which are heart-shaped, for the occasion. The flavors include dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate salted caramel, milk chocolate peanut butter, milk chocolate salted caramel latte, and milk chocolate caramel. Buy the Hearts Aflutter box from Lake Champlain for $20.
See's XOXO Box
See's is arguably one of the most popular chocolate brands out there — and it has plenty of Valentine's Day collections for you to choose from. One of the most unique options is this XOXO box, which is literally shaped like the letters "x" and "o." What better way to show your valentine how much you care about them than gifting them a hug and a kiss filled with chocolate? It consists of a variety of flavors, such as milk strawberry cream, dark salted caramel, dark molasses chips, and more. Buy the XOXO box from See's for $24.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Caramel Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli is another chocolate brand that you can't go wrong with — and this specific gift box is perfect for any caramel lover. The heart-shaped box is filled with individually wrapped heart-shaped chocolates in two flavors — caramel milk chocolate and sea salt caramel dark chocolate — for a bit of variety without sacrificing the caramel focus. There are approximately 12 pieces in each box. Buy the chocolate caramel hearts gift box from Ghirardelli for $18.95 or $16.11 if you catch it on sale.
Favorite Day Valentine's Assorted Chocolates Heart Box
One of the most affordable options on this list comes from Target's Favorite Day brand — the Valentine's collection of assorted chocolates in a variety of six flavors for less than five bucks. There are three truffle flavors, each with a creamy center and topped with a chocolate drizzle — for example, the milk chocolate truffle filled with caramel ganache and topped with a pink drizzle. The box also includes an assortment of solid chocolate hearts in white, dark, and milk chocolate. Buy the Favorite Day Valentine's assorted chocolates from Target for $4.99.
World Market Valentine Collection Assorted Chocolates Box
This classic assortment of classic chocolates is sold at World Market. The seven-piece box comes with a selection of fun flavors, all of which look like Valentine's Day. There's the strawberry cheesecake truffle, with a pink-and-white drizzle on top. Or there's the raspberry truffle, decorated with a pink swirl. And, of course, there's a heart-shaped chocolate: the peanut butter heart. Buy the seven-piece Valentine collection of assorted chocolates from World Market for $11.99.
Godiva Valentine's Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Heart Box Candy
Godiva is another chocolate brand that always goes over well, so it's a good option when you're looking for a high-quality, tasty chocolate collection for your valentine. The Valentine's Goldmark assorted chocolates come in a pink, heart-shaped box, of course. It comes with an assortment of yummy flavors that are sure to impress your loved one: milk chocolate hazelnut heaven, dark chocolate ganache heart, and dark chocolate coconut, to name a few. Buy the Godiva Valentine's Goldmark assorted chocolates box from Target for $20.99.
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Heart Gift Box
Who doesn't recognize the combination of chocolate and hazelnut with a slight crunch? If your valentine favors the flavor combination, pick up this heart-shaped gift box from Ferrero Rocher. If you're unfamiliar, Ferrero Rocher is known for its chocolate truffle balls that contain a whole hazelnut and a coating of hazelnut pieces. This box comes with 10 pieces of those tasty, nutty chocolate pieces, each wrapped in the brand's signature gold foil. Buy the Ferrero Rocher heart-shaped chocolates box from Walmart for $6.88.
Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Hearts Snoopy & Friends Valentine's Gift Box
Similar to the See's XOXO box, there's something special about giving a box full of Hershey's kisses to your loved one — and bonus points if they're a Snoopy fan, as this gift box has a Snoopy and Friends theme. This box — which, like most of the others on this list, is heart-shaped — comes with about 42 individually wrapped milk chocolate Hershey's Kisses. If your loved one likes their chocolate to be simple yet sweet, this is an ideal choice. Buy the Hershey's Kisses Snoopy & Friends gift box from Target for $5.99.
Lindt Valentine's Day Mini Pralines Assorted Chocolate Candy
Lindt made our list of chocolate brands with the highest-quality ingredients, so it's a solid choice for gifts. This Valentine's gift box from Lindt contains an assortment of mini pralines — many of which contain some type of nut, so it's perfect for anyone who loves a chocolate-nut combination. These flavors include a hazelnut nougat with hazelnut pieces and a milk chocolate cup with praline creme and hazelnut pieces. Buy the Lindt Valentine's Day mini pralines assortment from Walmart for $17.86.
Williams Sonoma Charbonnel et Walker Truffle Box
Here's an option that feels especially fancy and celebratory: the Charbonnel et Walker Mini Truffle Box from Williams Sonoma. This red, heart-shaped box contains three creamy truffles — they're filled with milk chocolate ganache and infusions of Marc de Champagne and rich butter. For anyone unfamiliar, Marc de Champagne is a pomace spirit, meaning it's made from the leftover pressings from the wine-making process. In other words, these truffles may be just the elevated treat you need for the occasion. Buy the Charbonnel et Walker truffle box from Williams Sonoma for $12.95.
See's I Heart You Box
Another option from See's, the I Heart You box offers a selection of classic pieces: milk gold foil balls, dark chocolate chip truffle, milk chocolate buttercream, dark butterchew, milk molasses chips, and a milk butterscotch square. These chocolates come in an adorable square box decorated with smiling pink and red hearts — seeing it will immediately make your valentine happy (and they'll be even happier once they open the box and have the first piece of chocolate). Buy the I Heart You box from See's for $13.75.
Dove Valentine's Day Milk Chocolate Truffle Box
There's something so delicious about simple milk chocolate pieces — nothing fancy, just pure tasty chocolate. This Valentine's Day box from Dove contains just one type of chocolate: milk chocolate truffles (which are, of course, shaped like hearts). To keep things interesting, the box is shaped like an asymmetrical heart, making it a bit more unique than the many other heart-shaped boxes out there. Buy the Dove Valentine's Day milk chocolate truffle box from Target for $7.49.
Russell Stover Valentine's Day Assorted Milk & Dark Chocolate Gift Box
Russell Stover is a go-to chocolate brand for plenty of chocolate lovers, so of course, we had to include one of its Valentine's Day boxes on this list. This bright red, heart-shaped Valentine's box contains an assortment of both milk and dark chocolate pieces in six flavors (seven total pieces in the box). There are four milk chocolate flavors (chocolate butter cream, strawberry creme, peanut cluster, and caramel), as well as two dark chocolate flavors (nut caramel and vanilla creme). Buy the Russell Stover assorted Valentine's Day box from Walmart for $5.97.
The Candy Factory 15-Piece Assorted Truffles Box
Another truffle assortment has made our list — and this one is full of candies with fun, colorful decorations, such as pink and green drizzles, that are especially pleasing to the eye. This truffle box from The Candy Factory comes with 15 tasty pieces — the flavors include classic chocolates, as well as more unique ones like amaretto, tiramisu, and Irish crème. There's even a champagne flavor, which makes the box even more festive — after all, champagne is, traditionally, the drink of celebration. Buy the assorted truffles box from The Candy Factory for $15.95.
Ragged Coast Dark Chocolate Caramel Truffles
This Ragged Coast collection contains easily some of the prettiest chocolates you've ever seen — and the gorgeous pink decorations couldn't be more fit for Valentine's Day. The chocolates are topped with bright pink cocoa butter to create lovely Valentine's Day designs — think hearts and plaid. As for the chocolate itself, it consists of dark chocolate filled with a vanilla sea salt caramel. Buy a four-piece box of the dark chocolate caramel truffles from Ragged Coast for $12.50.
Lindt Valentine's Day Gourmet Assorted Truffles
The gourmet truffles assortment from Lindt is another festive option. This one comes in a deep purple, heart-shaped box decorated with lovely flowers, which you can pair with an actual bouquet for your valentine. The assortment includes 12 truffles in four flavors: milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and dark chocolate caramel. Buy the Lindt Gourmet Assorted Truffle Box from Walmart for $18.97.
See's Sweetest Hearts Box
For the last Valentine's Day chocolate option on this list, we have another pick from See's Candy: the Sweetest Hearts box. This pink ombre box contains nine delectable pieces of chocolate, each shaped like a heart. It includes four flavors: blueberry truffle, dark peanut butter, milk raspberry truffle, and deep dark chocolate truffle. When Valentine's Day rolls around, gift these chocolates to your loved one and pair these sweet treats with a festive cocktail, such as the Dozen Red Roses or the Lovers Punch for two. Buy the Sweetest Hearts box from See's for $17.