Arby's Customers Love This Menu Item Nearly As Much As The Classic Roast Beef

Arby's has some loyal customers who love the fast food restaurant for its menu of meaty sandwiches and curly fries. The chain can get a bad rap, with shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and South Park taking jabs at the food. However, the tricks used by Arby's to make its curly fries both soft and crispy certainly pay off. On Reddit, Arby's fans discussed its negative image, and another dish came up as high quality: the milkshake.

"I stopped by one just for a late night shake and was very pleasantly surprised at how good it was," one commenter chimed in. Others jumped on board, discussing the lineup of shake flavors, with the Jamocha shake getting extra shoutouts, with one person calling it "the best thing ever." Another poster on Reddit started a whole thread to declare: "Arby's makes the best chocolate milkshake I've ever had."

They went on to praise the milkshake for both flavor and texture, writing, "It was really thick without being frosty-level clumpy, and creamy without being watery, very clearly there was lots of real ice-cream." These posters are not alone — in our ranking of 10 fast food milkshakes, Arby's had a strong second place showing.