Arby's Customers Love This Menu Item Nearly As Much As The Classic Roast Beef
Arby's has some loyal customers who love the fast food restaurant for its menu of meaty sandwiches and curly fries. The chain can get a bad rap, with shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and South Park taking jabs at the food. However, the tricks used by Arby's to make its curly fries both soft and crispy certainly pay off. On Reddit, Arby's fans discussed its negative image, and another dish came up as high quality: the milkshake.
"I stopped by one just for a late night shake and was very pleasantly surprised at how good it was," one commenter chimed in. Others jumped on board, discussing the lineup of shake flavors, with the Jamocha shake getting extra shoutouts, with one person calling it "the best thing ever." Another poster on Reddit started a whole thread to declare: "Arby's makes the best chocolate milkshake I've ever had."
They went on to praise the milkshake for both flavor and texture, writing, "It was really thick without being frosty-level clumpy, and creamy without being watery, very clearly there was lots of real ice-cream." These posters are not alone — in our ranking of 10 fast food milkshakes, Arby's had a strong second place showing.
Make sure you try these seasonal milkshake flavors at Arby's
Arby's Jamocha and chocolate milkshakes may get a lot of attention on Reddit, but they aren't the only flavors commenters love. The chain's seasonal milkshakes are just as popular. In the summer, the Orange Cream Shake is a fan favorite for its riff on an orange creamsicle. In the Fall, a poster on Reddit said Arby's did a great job with the Apple Pie Milkshake. The drinkable dessert uses baked green apple flavoring with typical apple pie spices, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.
One of the most discussed on Reddit Arby's seasonal milkshakes is its Andes Mint Chocolate milkshake. We compared Arby's Andes Mint Chocolate milkshake with McDonald's celebrated Shamrock shake, and preferred Arby's. One Reddit poster went so far as to write that the "Shamrock shake is a joke in comparison." The treat usually comes out around St. Patrick's Day. However, this year posters on Reddit lamented the dessert's absence. One poster who said their husband works at an Arby's confirmed that the seasonal shake would not come out this year. Hopefully, for all the mint-chocolate ice cream fans out there, this is just a one-year blip!