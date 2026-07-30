We Tried 5 Frozen Chicken Burritos, And This One Was The Winner

Handheld munchies with crunchy exteriors, like chimichangas, empanadas, and egg rolls, are the perfect portable snacks. However, if you're after a lighter bite that isn't deep-fried, it's the burrito that reigns supreme. Anything from beef and black beans to slow-cooked pork and rice can make an appearance in these generously filled and rolled flour tortillas, but in our opinion the best chicken variety is Red's chicken chorizo burrito.

The victor in our taste test of five frozen chicken burritos ranked worst to best, this burrito is loaded with chicken chorizo, scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, white Cheddar cheese, and green chile peppers. While four out of the five burritos we tasted are from the Red's brand, this particular variety shines over the others because of its complex flavor profile and balanced texture. The soft filling contrasts well with the crispness of the tortilla, and the blend of ingredients has a gentle kick of spice that isn't too hot to handle despite the presence of chile peppers (and jalapeños in the Pepper Jack). Plus it's seasoned well with paprika and rosemary, lending it an earthy note. At 370 calories per portion, Red's chicken chorizo burrito is billed as a breakfast item (likely because of the chorizo sausage and scrambled eggs), but you could just as easily enjoy it as a lighter lunch and amp up its single gram of fiber with a serving of pico de gallo made with fresh avocados, red onion, tomatoes, and cilantro.