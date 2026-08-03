8 Store-Bought Chocolate Gelatos To Add To Your Cart
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Gelato isn't just ice cream with an Italian accent. The frozen dessert, crafted and perfected in Italy, is churned more slowly than traditional ice cream. It also has less butterfat, contributing to its softer, smoother texture. Gelato always seems to feel a little fancier and more indulgent than its ice cream sibling.
The good news is that you don't need a passport to enjoy it, because your next delicious scoop is waiting for you in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. From pure, rich chocolate gelatos to mixtures with nuts, fruit flavors, and cookies, supermarket gelatos are starting to capture that same taste, texture, and cocoa flavor you would find in a traditional shop.
We scoured the internet for the top eight chocolate gelatos you can buy at your local supermarket. These standout brands consistently earn praise for their velvety texture, rich flavor, and great value. Whether you're topping off an affogato, sneaking spoonfuls in the middle of the night, or looking to serve something a little fancy for your next dinner party, these store-bought gelato brands deserve a spot in your cart.
Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato
Aldi has built its reputation on affordable groceries and household essentials, and its Sundae Shoppe brand is no exception. The private label offers a variety of sweets, including this triple chocolate gelato. Made with three layers of dark, white, and milk chocolate, it's a fancy treat at a fraction of the price of specialty shops. Start with this gelato, then pick up the rest of your sundae essentials at Aldi without breaking the bank.
Buy a 28.5-ounce tub of Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato at Aldi for about $3.65.
Talenti Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato
Talenti is a popular line of gelato and sorbet available at most grocery chains. This flavor blends a smooth chocolate with roasted Italian hazelnut gelato, mixed with fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles.
Buy a pint of Talenti Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato at Kroger for about $6.29.
Gelato Boy Coffee Chip Cones
Gelato Boy was founded by a couple who brought their gelato recipes from Italy to Colorado. The brand has several scoop shops, but it also sells its gelato cones in several supermarkets. Gelato Boy works with a local coffee roaster to create a smooth cold brew for this coffee chip flavor, and the sweetness is doubled by added dark chocolate chips. The creamy gelato sits inside a crispy, cocoa-dusted waffle cone lined with a layer of chocolate fudge.
Buy a three-pack of Gelato Boy Coffee Chip Cones at Whole Foods for about $8.99.
Doughlicious Chocolate Truffle Cookie Dough Gelato Bites
The London Dough Company's Doughlicious line has a variety of bite-sized gelato flavors. This chocolate truffle cookie dough flavor is a chocolate lover's dream, featuring a chocolate cookie dough wrapped around a chocolate gelato. This treat is also dairy- and gluten-free, so chocolate lovers everywhere can enjoy it.
Buy a six-pack of Doughlicious Chocolate Truffle Cookie Dough Gelato Bites from Whole Foods for about $5.49.
Nancy's Fancy Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato
James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton founded this small-batch gelato brand in 2015, and she has really outdone herself with this rich flavor. Hazelnut butter is combined with milk chocolate gelato and roasted hazelnut pieces to create a crunchy, creamy treat.
Buy a pint of Nancy's Fancy Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato at Whole Foods for about $8.99.
Talenti Gelato Layers Salted Caramel Truffle
Talenti has earned a second spot on our list because it's great gelato for a great price. The salted caramel truffle is fun and tasty, with five layers of flavor to enjoy. The top is a sea salt gelato, followed by chocolate cookie pieces with dulce de leche, a layer of vanilla gelato, and finally, caramel truffles at the bottom. It's decadent and addicting.
Buy a 11.4-ounce container of Talenti Gelato Layers Salted Caramel Truffle from Target for about $5.89.
Sammontana Chocolate Cioccolato Gelato
Sammontana is an Italy-based ice cream manufacturer that's been churning out sweets for over 70 years. This flavor from the brand is for the chocolate purists, as it features a rich chocolate gelato swirled with delicate chocolate flakes.
Buy a pint of Sammontana Chocolate Cioccolato Gelato from Kroger for about $7.99.
Specially Selected Coconut & Chocolate Crunch Gelato
Specially Selected is another one of Aldi's private-label brands. It looks like the chain's version of Talenti, but equally tasty — and at an even more budget-friendly price. This gelato combines layers of coconut and chocolate gelato with chocolate sauce, cocoa cookie grains, and coconut flakes.
Buy a pint of Specially Selected Coconut & Chocolate Crunch Gelato at Aldi for about $4.29.