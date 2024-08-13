Gelato Vs Ice Cream: Is There A Nutritional Difference?

If you're someone who's really into frozen desserts, then you probably know the subtle differences between how ice cream tastes versus gelato — and you probably have a preference between the two. But you may not know the details of the nutritional differences. If you've ever made ice cream at home, then you have an idea as to what goes into it; gelato contains the same basic ingredients — such as sugar, milk, and cream. However, each dessert contains a different ratio of those ingredients, which explains the nutritional differences.

Gelato and ice cream area similarly sweet — a typical ½ cup portion of gelato has 17 grams of sugar, while an equal amount of ice cream has 16 grams. Meanwhile, ice cream contains more heavy cream, and more cream means that ice cream has a higher fat content than gelato does. Specifically, ice cream, by definition, must contain at least 10% milk fat — and most ice creams land somewhere between 14 % and 25% milk fat. Gelatos have a milk fat content that is significantly lower than ice cream, usually, it falls somewhere between 4 and 9%.