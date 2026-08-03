Hershey's Makes 2 Decadent Syrup Flavors Beyond Chocolate
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Craving an intense hit of chocolatey flavor? The texture and taste of chocolate syrup is unmatched. That said, if you aren't a chocolate fanatic, there are other varieties of syrup out there that can hit the same sweet spot without capping you out on cocoa. The Hershey's brand is synonymous with chocolate, but it also makes two other decadent syrup flavors beyond the chocolaty realm that are equally as yummy: caramel and strawberry.
Now, Hershey's chocolate syrup has its plus points. Rich and nostalgic, this versatile product is perfect for drizzling over ice cream sundaes, topping waffles, and stirring into a cold glass of milk. It also came in at number five in our ranking of 10 chocolate syrup brands, beating competition from Aldi, Walmart, and Target's offerings. However, for some palates, the richness of chocolate syrup can taste cloying on a buttery scoop of vanilla ice cream. While Hershey's caramel and strawberry sauces are equally as decadent, their flavor profiles are completely different, so they don't taste as heavy. They make a welcome change from the aroma of chocolate syrup, too, lending desserts a touch of brightness. Both Hershey's strawberry syrup and caramel syrup are made of high fructose corn syrup and flavorings — however, the caramel sauce also contains sweetened condensed milk, which lends it a thicker viscosity and creaminess.
Shoppers like the flavor of Hershey's strawberry and caramel syrup but complain about the texture
Hershey's strawberry syrup has over a thousand 5-star reviews on the Walmart website. One reviewer said, "... a bit on the sweeter side but tastes good. Mixes well with milk and [desserts], adds a nice fruity touch. Texture is smooth and easy to use." However, not everyone agreed. For instance, one shopper stated, "We don't like this syrup because it is too runny. It's more like strawberry juice than syrup. Might be ok to make strawberry milk or to add to lemonade, but for ice cream? Not so good. It just runs right down the scoops and pools at the bottom of the bowl."
Meanwhile, a reviewer on the Hershey's website described the caramel sauce as being somewhat thin, but was able to use it to line the inside of a cup of coffee, highlighting its versatility. Another recommended pairing it with a sprinkling of sea salt to create a salted caramel topping for an upgraded ice cream sundae. A third praised the fact that the caramel dissolves easily into hot coffees and doesn't set too hard when it meets the cold surface of ice cream.