Hershey's Makes 2 Decadent Syrup Flavors Beyond Chocolate

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Craving an intense hit of chocolatey flavor? The texture and taste of chocolate syrup is unmatched. That said, if you aren't a chocolate fanatic, there are other varieties of syrup out there that can hit the same sweet spot without capping you out on cocoa. The Hershey's brand is synonymous with chocolate, but it also makes two other decadent syrup flavors beyond the chocolaty realm that are equally as yummy: caramel and strawberry.

Now, Hershey's chocolate syrup has its plus points. Rich and nostalgic, this versatile product is perfect for drizzling over ice cream sundaes, topping waffles, and stirring into a cold glass of milk. It also came in at number five in our ranking of 10 chocolate syrup brands, beating competition from Aldi, Walmart, and Target's offerings. However, for some palates, the richness of chocolate syrup can taste cloying on a buttery scoop of vanilla ice cream. While Hershey's caramel and strawberry sauces are equally as decadent, their flavor profiles are completely different, so they don't taste as heavy. They make a welcome change from the aroma of chocolate syrup, too, lending desserts a touch of brightness. Both Hershey's strawberry syrup and caramel syrup are made of high fructose corn syrup and flavorings — however, the caramel sauce also contains sweetened condensed milk, which lends it a thicker viscosity and creaminess.