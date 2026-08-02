17 Sweet Coffee Creamers To Look For On Your Next Grocery Trip
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For many coffee drinkers, a homemade coffee just isn't complete until a delicious creamer has been added. Specifically, if you need your coffee to be on the sweeter side, then you know how important it is to have a high-quality option with a sweet flavor that you genuinely enjoy. In other words, the creamer can make or break your coffee experience. If you happen to need help finding the right sweet addition, we have you covered.
We made this list of some of the best options that you can find at your go-to grocery stores. There are so many fun, sweet flavors to choose from with these creamers — everything from simple choices like brown sugar to more elaborate flavors like brown butter chocolate chip cookie. In fact, if you like your morning coffee to taste more like dessert, then you'll have plenty of options to choose from here. There's also a variety of creamer types here, so if you don't consume dairy, we have alternative options for you, like oat milk and almond milk-based creamers. Whatever your creamer preferences are, there should be some exciting products for you here that you'll want to add to your cart as soon as possible.
Good & Gather Organic Snickerdoodle Flavored Coffee Creamer
To get us started, we have a creamer flavor inspired by a cookie — as stated above, some of these picks are dessert-worthy. It's the organic snickerdoodle flavored coffee creamer from Good & Gather at Target. It's made with real milk and cream, is USDA organic, and has no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It's sweetened with cane sugar and contains natural flavors to achieve the delicious taste of a snickerdoodle cookie.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Good & Gather snickerdoodle flavored coffee creamer from Target for $4.99.
Starbucks Birthday Cake Pop Flavored Coffee Creamer
If you're a loyal Starbucks fan, then you may want to stick with one of its creamers — and one of the sweetest options available is this birthday cake pop flavored creamer, which is inspired by, of course, one of Starbucks' mainstay treats. This creamer has flavors of sweet vanilla buttercream and cake batter, made with real milk and cream. For a burst of sweetness in your coffee (whether you like it hot or iced), this cake pop creamer will do the trick.
Buy a 14-ounce bottle of Starbucks birthday cake pop flavored coffee creamer from Walmart for $3.68.
Natural Bliss Brown Sugar Non Dairy Oat Milk Coffee Creamer
If you prefer to keep your coffee flavor simple — but still sweet — then this brown sugar coffee creamer from Natural Bliss may be just what you need. As a bonus, it is made with oat milk, so it's a fantastic option for anyone who doesn't consume dairy (or simply prefers the taste of oat milk). The brown sugar is combined with a hint of maple, so there's some depth of flavor to this creamer.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Natural Bliss brown sugar oat milk coffee creamer from Target for $5.99.
Barissimo Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer
Aldi shoppers also have some wonderful sweet creamer options, like this cinnamon roll flavor from Barissimo. This one is made for anyone who cannot get enough cinnamon or whose go-to decadent dessert is a fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon roll. Enjoy this in your morning coffee and it may just inspire you to later bake a batch of old-fashioned cinnamon rolls.
Buy the Barissimo cinnamon roll coffee creamer from Aldi for $2.69.
So Delicious Dairy Free Coconut Milk Creamer, French Vanilla
Here's another dairy-free creamer option — and this one is made with coconut milk. It's the French vanilla flavor from So Delicious, which can be found at Whole Foods. This creamer is made with plant-based ingredients and offers plenty of creaminess. It's 25 calories per serving, 4 grams of sugar, and zero trans fat. With its French vanilla flavor, it is fantastic for anyone who doesn't want a flavor that is too complicated.
Buy a 32-ounce carton of So Delicious French vanilla coconut milk creamer from Whole Foods for $6.49.
Chobani S'mores Coffee Creamer
If classic s'mores is your favorite summertime treat, then we have the perfect coffee creamer for you: the s'mores flavor from Chobani. It tastes like a liquid version of the classic campfire dessert — and is made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners — so you can add the taste of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers to your morning coffee, whether it's a cold brew or an iced latte.
Buy a 24-ounce bottle of Chobani s'mores coffee creamer from Target for $5.59.
Dunkin' Extra Extra Coffee Creamer
Any Dunkin' fans in need of an at-home coffee creamer should look no further — you can buy a bottle of Dunkin's Extra Extra coffee creamer. This creamer has a simple taste: sweet. Instead of flavoring it with something super dessert-y, this creamer simply adds extra sweetness and extra creaminess to your coffee (hence the name). It even landed in the number two spot in our ranking of popular coffee creamers, so you know this is a good pick.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Dunkin' Extra Extra coffee creamer from Kroger for $5.99.
Great Value Chocolate Caramel Coffee Creamer
Between caramel-infused drinks (like Dunkin's brown sugar caramel latte) and the mocha (which is a coffee shop staple), chocolate and caramel are two of the most popular flavors related to coffee. If you love both of them, you will want to know about this chocolate caramel coffee creamer from Great Value. There's so much flavor packed into this creamer, which is made with both natural and artificial flavors. It will make your homemade coffee taste like a caramel-flavored mocha.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Great Value chocolate caramel coffee creamer from Walmart for $2.84.
Barissimo Oatmeal Cookie Oatmilk Coffee Creamer
For another oat milk option — and one that, fittingly, tastes like an oatmeal cookie — grab this Barissimo creamer. With this creamer, bring the warmth and deliciousness (with plenty of cinnamon-y flavor) to your homemade coffee drinks. It may just inspire you to make a batch of oatmeal cookies to enjoy with your brew.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Barissimo oatmeal cookie oatmilk coffee creamer from Aldi for $3.85.
Starbucks Caffé Mocha Inspired Zero Creamer
You may want a creamer option with no added sugar. In this case, pick up this mocha-flavored creamer from Starbucks. It has less than 1 gram of sugar (none of which is added), but there's still plenty of sweetness for those who need a sweet upgrade to their coffee. It's creamy and chocolatey and will make your coffee taste just like a mocha that you ordered from Starbucks.
Buy a 28-ounce bottle of Starbucks Caffé Mocha Zero Creamer from Walmart for $7.37.
Coffeemate Tollhouse Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Coffee Creamer
Brown butter is the unbeatable ingredient for the best chocolate chip cookies, which is a fact that Coffeemate must have been thinking of when they made this creamer. It's the Tollhouse brown butter chocolate chip cookie creamer. It's pretty self-explanatory — this creamer will taste not just like a chocolate chip cookie from Tollhouse, but one that was made with delicious brown butter, too. So, it's sweet, buttery, rich, and chocolatey all at once.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Coffeemate Tollhouse brown butter chocolate chip cookie creamer from Target for $4.79.
Califia Farms Organic Brown Sugar Almond Creamer
Almond milk lovers, we have a creamer option for you, too. It's the Califia Farms organic brown sugar almond creamer, which can be found at Whole Foods. The brown sugar flavor will bring in a simple sweetness to your coffee, one that won't overpower the taste of the coffee itself. It's made with plant-based ingredients, is USDA certified organic, and has just 3 grams of sugar per serving.
Buy a 25.4-ounce bottle of Califia Farms organic brown sugar almond creamer from Whole Foods for $6.99.
Favorite Day Sweet Cream Creamer, Non-Dairy
Here's another flavor that is simply sweet: Favorite Day's sweet cream non-dairy creamer. It tastes like, well, sweet cream, so it may be just what you need to upgrade your coffee if you want something to-the-point that will give it a burst of extra sweetness and more of a creamy texture. It's also non-dairy, so it works well for coffee drinkers looking for milk substitutes, as well.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Favorite Day sweet cream non-dairy creamer from Target for $3.69.
Organic Valley Organic Caramel Oat Creamer
Speaking of non-dairy picks, our next pick is Organic Valley's organic caramel oat creamer. It's made for caramel lovers who prefer oat milk-based creamers to dairy ones (or for anyone who wants a caramel-flavored creamer, no matter what base it's made with). It's sweetened with organic cane sugar and contains natural flavors.
Buy a 32-ounce carton of Organic Valley organic caramel oat creamer from Whole Foods for $6.99.
International Delight White Chocolate Mocha Coffee Creamer
If you love mochas and you've already tried all of the classic mocha creamers, then it may be time to give this International Delight a chance — its flavor is white chocolate mocha, so it is a bit more specific and interesting than the typical mocha option. It's smooth and rich, plenty sweet, and, of course, chocolatey.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of International Delight white chocolate mocha coffee creamer from Walmart for $3.77.
OATLY Oatmilk Creamer, Vanilla
We have one more oat milk option for you: Oatly's vanilla-flavored oatmilk creamer. It is only fitting to have one more vanilla-flavored creamer on this list because, according to a survey of coffee fans, vanilla is the best creamer flavor out there. This vanilla Oatly creamer is great for anyone who wants a creamer that will blend well into just about any coffee you make at home — and one that is guaranteed to add a nice sweetness and a bit of creaminess.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Oatly vanilla oatmilk creamer from Target for $5.79.
Chobani Cookies & Cream Coffee Creamer
Meanwhile, some coffee drinkers don't want a simple creamer. Instead, they want something that reminds them of a dessert — and, for those individuals, we have one more sweet treat-inspired creamer. It's Chobani's cookies and cream coffee creamer. If you're a cookies and cream lover — if it's your favorite ice cream flavor or if you love treats like frozen Oreo mud pies — then you'll love this option.
Buy a 24-ounce bottle of Chobani cookies and cream coffee creamer from Target for $5.79.