What Happens When You Return Food To Dollar Tree?

One of the must-know rules for buying food at Dollar Tree is to come with a shopping list and stick to it. Indeed, even the most rigid of budget-keepers have likely left the discount store laden with extra canned foods, cereals, and snacks after succumbing to the affordable prices and eye-catching labeling (after all, Dollar Tree has a wellspring of quality food finds). If you've been a victim to the pocket-friendly appeal of DT and want to give your rash food purchases back, you might be wondering what the returns process is like.

According to Dollar Tree's website, "... items can be exchanged for another item, or a refund will be issued in the original form of payment," as long as shoppers have retained their original receipt. That means that you can safely get your money back — in cash or on card depending on how you paid for it — on any food products that are spoiled, damaged, or simply unwanted. The returns policy also clarifies that items without an original receipt can only be exchanged or scanned at the current price. So, for instance, if you want to give back some boxed mac and cheese that's since been put on sale and you don't have the receipt, you will only be returned the sale price versus the higher amount you paid for it. The return policy doesn't mention if the products need to be unopened to qualify for a return with or without a receipt.