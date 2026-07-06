Give Boxed Mac And Cheese Better Flavor And Texture With This Store-Bought Soup
Macaroni and cheese is a classic side (or main) dish that takes additional ingredients remarkably well. Blackened chicken, bacon bits, green onions, broccoli, spinach, breadcrumbs, and so much more can be a divine match for cheese and pasta. Each extra ingredient brings new flavor and texture to the dish. And for an unexpected but curiously satisfying add-on, try putting corn chowder in mac and cheese.
The primary thing that corn chowder adds to mac and cheese is body. Corn chowder is typically made with heavy cream for a thick and velvety smooth texture. You can thus expect a corn chowder mac to be creamier and thicker than your average variety. Consider it as an intentional step, or even an improvised rescue of a thin cheese sauce. But texture isn't the only thing it can add to the dish.
Corn chowder's natural sweetness can nicely balance a spicy mac and cheese, whereas a southwest-inspired corn chowder can add more heat and complexity of flavor in an already-balanced package. Consider it an opportunity to play around with flavors, and a safe one at that. The soup's base of corn and cream effortlessly blends into the background and subtly boosts existing taste.
Corn chowder adds gourmet vibes to mac and cheese
There are many different types of chowders, but corn chowder stands out as one of the few to traditionally exclude seafood. This can be good for those who are wary of mixing cheese and seafood, but other ingredients typical to corn chowder, like bacon, green onions, or roasted chicken, are more traditional pairings with mac and cheese on their own.
Adding mix-ins, subtly or not, is one of the reasons that mac and cheese tastes better at restaurants. While you're unlikely to eat a restaurant mac with secret corn chowder in it, adding this soup to the mix for its subtler flavor and texture improvements is definitely in the same spirit.
In fact, the unexpectedness of adding corn chowder is a simple spin on classic add-ins that can really make your mac and cheese stand out. Boosting creaminess or sweetness is a typical way to improve mac and cheese, but typically using sweeter cheeses or adding cream instead of milk. Corn chowder accomplishes the same goals in an unusual way, one that can boost your gourmand credentials with friends and family.