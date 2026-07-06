Give Boxed Mac And Cheese Better Flavor And Texture With This Store-Bought Soup

Macaroni and cheese is a classic side (or main) dish that takes additional ingredients remarkably well. Blackened chicken, bacon bits, green onions, broccoli, spinach, breadcrumbs, and so much more can be a divine match for cheese and pasta. Each extra ingredient brings new flavor and texture to the dish. And for an unexpected but curiously satisfying add-on, try putting corn chowder in mac and cheese.

The primary thing that corn chowder adds to mac and cheese is body. Corn chowder is typically made with heavy cream for a thick and velvety smooth texture. You can thus expect a corn chowder mac to be creamier and thicker than your average variety. Consider it as an intentional step, or even an improvised rescue of a thin cheese sauce. But texture isn't the only thing it can add to the dish.

Corn chowder's natural sweetness can nicely balance a spicy mac and cheese, whereas a southwest-inspired corn chowder can add more heat and complexity of flavor in an already-balanced package. Consider it an opportunity to play around with flavors, and a safe one at that. The soup's base of corn and cream effortlessly blends into the background and subtly boosts existing taste.