Whatever Happened To Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Cans?

A chocolate milkshake, a chocolate sundae, or a simple glass of homemade chocolate milk all have one ingredient in common: Chocolate syrup. And if you are like most of America, you are likely reaching for a bottle of Hershey's, one of the leading makers and best brands of this sweet liquid chocolate. It's perfect for drizzling, mixing, and swirling.But before it came in the squeeze bottle we love for ease and convenience, Hershey's sold this syrup in cans for about 53 years, up until 1979.

Hershey's chocolate syrup in cans was first introduced in 1926. It was originally made for commercial use at local diners. At the time, it came in single strength for soda drinks and double strength for ice cream sundaes and malts. Of course, when something is that good, everyone wants to have it in their homes. So, Hershey's created a tin can version of the single strength. It came in 5 ½ oz. and 18 oz. metal tins. The biggest drawback with this can was how to store it once you popped it open. To open these cans of chocolate goodness, you either had to use a traditional can opener or a punch bottle opener. And unless you planned to use the entirety of the can, you would have to figure out how to store it.