Whatever Happened To Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Cans?
A chocolate milkshake, a chocolate sundae, or a simple glass of homemade chocolate milk all have one ingredient in common: Chocolate syrup. And if you are like most of America, you are likely reaching for a bottle of Hershey's, one of the leading makers and best brands of this sweet liquid chocolate. It's perfect for drizzling, mixing, and swirling.But before it came in the squeeze bottle we love for ease and convenience, Hershey's sold this syrup in cans for about 53 years, up until 1979.
Hershey's chocolate syrup in cans was first introduced in 1926. It was originally made for commercial use at local diners. At the time, it came in single strength for soda drinks and double strength for ice cream sundaes and malts. Of course, when something is that good, everyone wants to have it in their homes. So, Hershey's created a tin can version of the single strength. It came in 5 ½ oz. and 18 oz. metal tins. The biggest drawback with this can was how to store it once you popped it open. To open these cans of chocolate goodness, you either had to use a traditional can opener or a punch bottle opener. And unless you planned to use the entirety of the can, you would have to figure out how to store it.
Not everyone thinks Hershey's squeeze bottles are as good
Hershey's chocolate syrup was so popular that in 1930, "The Hershey Recipe Book" by Caroline King showcased recipes that utilized its signature syrup. (Today, you can still find Hershey's-inspired recipes on its website — including brownies, pies, and the iconic ice cream sundae.) Once Hershey moved on to squeeze bottles for its chocolate syrup, it also got a little more creative with the flavors it created. In addition to classic chocolate, you can also find strawberry, caramel, and Reese's chocolate peanut butter syrup to drizzle over a sundae or create the flavored milk of your taste buds' dreams.
But that doesn't mean everyone was happy. According to a Reddit post, when it turned from cans to plastic containers, the taste changed. One Redditor wrote, "Exactly! Hershey's really screwed the pooch on that one. I bake a lot, and the canned syrup tasted far, far better than the crap in the plastic." Another user shared in this sentiment, writing, "Hershey's syrup in the can tasted better than in the plastic bottle. It was cheaper. I HATE that consumers aren't asked before corporations make [those] kinds of changes." If you love the idea of trying a can of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup in a can, you can find it at some grocery stores like H.E.B. However, if you don't have one of those markets in your neighborhood, you might have better success online using Instacart.