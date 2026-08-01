Skip Salt And Season Your Watermelon With These X Pantry Staples
A lot of people know that a pinch of salt can kick fresh watermelon up a notch. Adding salt tips watermelon's natural balance of sour, bitter, and sweet toward more sweetness. And because our salivary glands are salt-activated, it may also seem juicier. Satisfying as this can be, there are other additions to consider that may be even tastier.
Some of the pantry staples we've selected feature salt prominently, from well-known seasoning blends like Old Bay or Lawry's to essential condiments like soy sauce. But not everything is so salt-forward; some of watermelon's best pantry staple seasoning profiles are salt-free (even if a little pinch of it might still help).
For a hotter touch, reach for an essential powder seasoning in all sorts of spicy dishes. For something herbal, a pinch of one common dry herb (or a fresh leaf) can bring a more sophisticated spin. Regional staple spices from the Mediterranean to Asia bring unique properties as well, and there's even a TikTok trend worth trying — though it may not be for everyone.
Tajín
You're seriously missing out if you don't sprinkle Tajín on fruits like pineapples, mangoes, and yes, watermelons as well. This world-famous seasoning blend combines lime, salt, and mild chili peppers to add a pleasant little zing to countless foods. On watermelon, Tajín's citrusy zest complements its natural sweetness, adding more complexity of flavor with the gentlest suggestion of heat. To say nothing of the salt making it seem sweeter and juicier as well.
Chili powder
For a hotter take on spicy watermelon, chili powder can bring some serious Scovilles. Remember that watermelon inherently has gentle, subtle flavors that can easily be overwhelmed by chili powder, so don't start by adding too much. You may also want to consider balancing the chili powder with other ingredients, like cumin, lime juice, and coriander.
Soy sauce
Before you balk at combining watermelon with soy sauce, it's not actually that unusual. Watermelon is a fun tuna substitute for vegan-friendly dishes because when cooked, it develops a texture and juiciness similar to tuna — and often comes with soy sauce either on the side or directly in the dish. Whether the fruit is cooked or raw, it hits a lot of the same notes as salted watermelon, but with a distinct soy sauce flavor.
Lawry's
Seasoning salt blends like Lawry's are designed to go well in most foods, and watermelon is no exception, lending savory and salty flavors. For countless homes, it's a staple seasoning, and watermelon is a staple fruit, so it's fitting that they go together well. Expect a savory boost with notes of garlic, paprika, and onion.
Old Bay
It's only somewhat true that Marylanders will put Old Bay on almost anything, and Old Bay watermelon is another example of "don't knock it until you try it." It may mostly be a regional quirk of the Chesapeake Bay area, but similar to adding Lawry's or other seasoned salts, it brings all of plain salt's benefits plus boosted savoriness and, because it's Old Bay, a gentle hint of heat that brings to mind fresh summer seafood. It's not as weird as it sounds.
Mustard
It was a TikTok trend that divided the internet, but believe it or not, some people put mustard on their watermelon. The trend covered classic yellow mustard, where the vinegary tang provides an unexpected balance to the melon's sweetness. But an upscale take on the viral watermelon topping calls for stone-ground mustard instead, balanced with honey, lime juice, and another item on this list, Tajín.
Dried basil
Fresh basil is best for watermelon and more, but if you haven't bought or grown your own, try a little bit of dried basil from your spice rack. Dried herbs typically have more concentrated flavor, which in this case could easily overwhelm the watermelon's naturally subtle taste. Try a small pinch on one bite, and see how you like it.
Sumac
It's not in every home kitchen, but perhaps it should be. Sumac is a favorite ingredient of celebrity chef Alton Brown, and more importantly, a staple seasoning in much of the Middle East and Mediterranean. Its unique flavor profile is tart, earthy, and citrusy all at once, and makes a wonderful match for watermelon. Consider adding it with pinches of salt and black pepper as well.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are a common ingredient in watermelon salads, and they also go great with the melon on their own. They add a nutty savoriness, nice textural contrast, and, of course, their distinct aroma. You can also try using toasted sesame seeds, or for a nuttier, chewier, and slightly more bitter twist, black sesame seeds.
Ginger
Whether fresh or from the spice rack, ginger's bold, unique flavors meld well with watermelon, creating a deliciously spicy and sweet treat. And while the taste of fresh ginger root cannot be beat, powdered ginger packs a punch and still carries all the health benefits. Just take care to not overwhelm the watermelon's natural flavor, and start with small amounts of powdered ginger until you find a balance you like.