A lot of people know that a pinch of salt can kick fresh watermelon up a notch. Adding salt tips watermelon's natural balance of sour, bitter, and sweet toward more sweetness. And because our salivary glands are salt-activated, it may also seem juicier. Satisfying as this can be, there are other additions to consider that may be even tastier.

Some of the pantry staples we've selected feature salt prominently, from well-known seasoning blends like Old Bay or Lawry's to essential condiments like soy sauce. But not everything is so salt-forward; some of watermelon's best pantry staple seasoning profiles are salt-free (even if a little pinch of it might still help).

For a hotter touch, reach for an essential powder seasoning in all sorts of spicy dishes. For something herbal, a pinch of one common dry herb (or a fresh leaf) can bring a more sophisticated spin. Regional staple spices from the Mediterranean to Asia bring unique properties as well, and there's even a TikTok trend worth trying — though it may not be for everyone.