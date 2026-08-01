6 British Chocolate Bars To Look For At The Grocery Store

When it comes to countries that are famous for their chocolate-making skills, many people collectively think of Switzerland, Belgium, France, and maybe even the United States. If you also put Britain in this category, you are someone who knows great chocolate. With brands like Cadbury (Roald Dahl's inspiration behind Wonka chocolate in his books) and Galaxy, this country makes chocolate bars that are extra creamy, rich, and not too sweet. And don't think that you need to visit an expensive specialty store to experience them; we found six wonderful British chocolate bars that many people can get their hands on at American grocery stores.

Most of our choices are made with milk chocolate, which many believe tastes vastly different when it's produced in the United Kingdom compared to America. There's truth to this, as British milk chocolate is made in its own unique way, so it's worth picking up any one of these six bars the next time you see them. You'll probably find them in the international sections of your market. As you'll see, we found a few of our picks at Cost Plus World Market, which isn't exactly a grocery store, but offers plenty of international food items. Just scope out the candy aisle to find the chocolate bars. They're good enough and generally affordable enough for every day, but certainly indulgent enough for special occasions, like birthday treats, Christmas stockings, and Easter baskets.