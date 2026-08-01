6 British Chocolate Bars To Look For At The Grocery Store
When it comes to countries that are famous for their chocolate-making skills, many people collectively think of Switzerland, Belgium, France, and maybe even the United States. If you also put Britain in this category, you are someone who knows great chocolate. With brands like Cadbury (Roald Dahl's inspiration behind Wonka chocolate in his books) and Galaxy, this country makes chocolate bars that are extra creamy, rich, and not too sweet. And don't think that you need to visit an expensive specialty store to experience them; we found six wonderful British chocolate bars that many people can get their hands on at American grocery stores.
Most of our choices are made with milk chocolate, which many believe tastes vastly different when it's produced in the United Kingdom compared to America. There's truth to this, as British milk chocolate is made in its own unique way, so it's worth picking up any one of these six bars the next time you see them. You'll probably find them in the international sections of your market. As you'll see, we found a few of our picks at Cost Plus World Market, which isn't exactly a grocery store, but offers plenty of international food items. Just scope out the candy aisle to find the chocolate bars. They're good enough and generally affordable enough for every day, but certainly indulgent enough for special occasions, like birthday treats, Christmas stockings, and Easter baskets.
Cadbury Sweetly Dark Caramello
This is a wildly popular type of chocolate bar that's not too dark, despite its name. Cadbury Sweetly Dark Caramello is made with semisweet chocolate that's filled with an unbelievably smooth, buttery caramel. The bar was initially released in 1968 as "Caramilk" in Britain and was made with white chocolate filled with caramel. Milk chocolate came next, eventually followed by the Sweetly Dark. You can find this chocolate bar in many grocery stores, including Cost Plus World Market. We also found them at Target (in mini form), along with 10 other great chocolate choices.
Buy Cadbury Sweetly Dark Caramello bars for $3.49 at Kroger.
Nestle Aero Chocolate Bar
Introduced in 1935, Nestle's Aero gave the world what it had never had before: an aerated bar of chocolate. This basically means the bar is full of air bubbles, making it a very light (but still creamy) and interesting treat. Even though there are no fillings or chunks of ingredients, this chocolate bar is so different that it feels like you're experiencing something much more than just pure chocolate. You can find these bars in several grocery stores, including Publix.
Buy Nestle Aero Chocolate Bar for $1.99 at Kroger.
Mars Bars
Mars Bars have been produced since 1932 and originally featured nougat and toasted almonds covered in milk chocolate. They look a little different today, having no almonds and instead consisting of nougat and caramel with a chocolate coating. Mars Bars were actually widely available in the United States until 2002, when they were discontinued here. But you can still find them in some international sections of some stores, like Cost Plus World Market. British culinary icon Gordon Ramsay even admitted that he'd indulge in a deep-fried Mars bar during his last meal on earth.
Buy Mars Bars for $1.99 at Publix.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Bar
This flavor from Cadbury was originally introduced in 1926, so its staying power has lasted a full century. Inside the wonderfully creamy milk chocolate base are chewy raisins and crunchy almonds, giving the whole bar a gold star in texture. The tangy, sweet raisins are a great match with the chocolate without making the bar too sweet. This is a really fun chocolate bar to use on s'mores.
Buy Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Bar for $3.00 at Kroger.
Nestle Lion Peanut Bar
There are several flavors of Lion bars by Nestle, but we found the peanut version at Cost Plus World Market in snack sizes. Lion Bars were created in 1976, and the peanut version is made with crispy wafers, caramel, rice cereal, and peanuts, covered in milk chocolate. It's crunchy, crispy, sweet, nutty, and totally satisfying.
Nestle Aero Peppermint Bar
We mentioned Nestle Aero previously, but it's worth noting that this light, airy chocolate bar comes in a peppermint flavor, too, which is a classic pairing flavor for chocolate. The outside looks like a regular Aero bar, but the inside filling is a bright, minty green, full of those luxurious air bubbles.
Buy Nestle Aero Peppermint Bars for $1.99 at Kroger.