11 Chocolate Bars At Target To Score On Your Next Visit

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There are so many amazing products at Target, in every department — there are useful kitchen finds to keep an eye out for, a ton of tasty snacks from Target's Good & Gather brand, and so much more (everything from clothing to kitchen tools to appliances and so on). It's also a place where you can find a wide selection of chocolate bars for when the craving hits — which means you can conveniently grab your chocolate fix while doing the rest of your shopping.

To help you sort through Target's candy selection, we've made this list of some of the best chocolate bars you should be looking out for on your next visit. This list highlights everything from a classic Hershey's chocolate bar to more unique flavors (such as cotton candy and white chocolate strawberry matcha). Many of these choices would also make a great addition to a gift, since they're high-quality, delicious, and uniquely interesting. Read on to see which chocolate bars you'll be throwing into your cart on your next visit.