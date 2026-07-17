11 Chocolate Bars At Target To Score On Your Next Visit
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There are so many amazing products at Target, in every department — there are useful kitchen finds to keep an eye out for, a ton of tasty snacks from Target's Good & Gather brand, and so much more (everything from clothing to kitchen tools to appliances and so on). It's also a place where you can find a wide selection of chocolate bars for when the craving hits — which means you can conveniently grab your chocolate fix while doing the rest of your shopping.
To help you sort through Target's candy selection, we've made this list of some of the best chocolate bars you should be looking out for on your next visit. This list highlights everything from a classic Hershey's chocolate bar to more unique flavors (such as cotton candy and white chocolate strawberry matcha). Many of these choices would also make a great addition to a gift, since they're high-quality, delicious, and uniquely interesting. Read on to see which chocolate bars you'll be throwing into your cart on your next visit.
Hu Salty Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy Bar
Hu is a chocolate brand known for using simple, clean ingredients — so if that's something that you like to be mindful of, try the brand's salty dark chocolate bar, available at Target. This bar has just four ingredients: organic cacao, organic unrefined coconut sugar, organic cocoa butter, and sea salt. And if you like this one, you can try the other Hu flavors that Target offers (including a cashew butter filling, crunchy mint dark chocolate, and more).
Buy the Hu salty dark chocolate 70% cacao bar from Target for $5.59.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello Milk Chocolate and Caramel Bar
Cadbury is an iconic British chocolate brand (and you can read all about the sweet facts in our guide to Cadbury). Luckily for chocolate lovers, you can find multiple flavors of Cadbury at Target, including Caramello, a milk chocolate bar with a caramel filling. It's sweet, smooth chocolate with delicious, buttery caramel that will melt in your mouth. Other flavors that you can find at Target include classic milk chocolate and fruit & nut.
Buy the Cadbury Caramello milk chocolate and caramel bar from Target for $3.99.
Snickers Pecan
Snickers is one of the most popular nutty chocolate candies out there, known for the tasty combination of peanuts, caramel, and nougat — but what if you swapped out the peanuts for another delicious nut? That's what Snickers Pecan is all about. It's a whole new take on the iconic candy bar and, if pecans are your favorite nut, then you are going to fall head over heels with this version — which, luckily, you can conveniently buy at Target.
Buy the share size of Snickers Pecan from Target for $2.99.
Ghirardelli Intense Dark Raspberry Chocolate Bar
The combination of chocolate and fruit is irresistible — and, if you agree, then you may want to pay attention to this next pick: Ghiradelli's intense dark raspberry. The bar consists of premium dark chocolate infused with raspberry bits, so it's rich, sweet, and a little bit tart. Plus, Target offers a vast selection of Ghirardelli flavors, including sea salt almond, caramel crisp, and more.
Buy the Ghirardelli intense dark raspberry bar for $6.99.
Lindt Tokyo Style Matcha Strawberry White Chocolate Candy Bar
If you love trying international-inspired candies, then check out this Tokyo-style chocolate bar from Lindt. It consists of matcha-flavored white chocolate with a filling of more matcha, strawberry pieces, and crispy genmai rice ("genmai" is the Japanese word for brown rice). Really, if you're a matcha lover, you will probably love this chocolate enough to buy multiple bars — the only caveat is that it's significantly pricier than the other options on this list.
Buy the Lindt Tokyo style candy bar from Target for $17.49.
Hormbles Chormbles Salted Fudge Crunch Chocolate Protein Candy Bar
For a chocolate bar that also gives you a bit of a protein boost, look no further than Hormbles Chormbles, in flavors like salted fudge crunch. It's chocolatey with a bit of saltiness and plenty of sweetness — but with zero grams of sugar. On top of that, each bar has 10 grams of protein, which can definitely help you reach your daily goals. Target has other flavors available as well, like peanut butter crunch.
Buy the Hormbles Chormbles salted fudge crunch chocolate protein candy bar from Target for $3.29.
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
If you like the idea of a chocolate bar that has a ton of different delicious ingredients in it, then get yourself Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar. This milk chocolate bar has caramel, pretzel pieces, almonds, nougat, and sea salt. It's sweet and salty, nutty and creamy, and all around delectable. Buy this for when you want a chocolate bar that feels truly indulgent — and, while you're there, check out the other Tony's flavors that Target carries (including pure milk chocolate and caramel sea salt).
Buy the Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar from Target for $6.49.
Maud Borup Milk Chocolate Very Berry Cotton Candy Bar
You've probably never thought you'd see cotton candy-flavored chocolate, but this Maud Borup bar is here to prove you wrong. The bar consists of berry-flavored milk chocolate that has been infused with pieces of cotton candy. So, it's a creamy, rich chocolate bar that is also somehow fluffy from the cotton candy. Plus, the box doubles as a greeting card — it flaps open, revealing the declaration: "Time To Celebrate," and a space to write your own message.
Buy the Maud Borup milk chocolate very berry cotton candy bar from Target for $5.59.
Ferrero Rocher Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Candy Bar
Here's another bar for anyone who loves a nutty chocolate: the Ferrero Rocher dark chocolate hazelnut bar. Made with 70% dark chocolate, this chocolate features plenty of hazelnut pieces for a delicious crunch (and a tasty infusion of nutty flavor), as well as a creamy cocoa filling.
Buy the Ferrero Rocher dark chocolate hazelnut candy bar from Target for $4.49.
Lindt LINDOR Pistachio Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles Stick
You may be familiar with the Lindt Lindor truffles (and, if you're a fan of them, be sure to check out our ranking of the nine best Lindt Lindor truffle flavors — spoiler, we loved the dark chocolate the most). But what you may not know is that Lindt has a bar version of the Lindor truffle, including this pistachio milk chocolate truffle stick. There's a milk chocolate outer coating with an ultra-creamy pistachio filling for the ultimate nut-infused chocolate treat.
Buy the Lindt Lindor pistachio milk chocolate truffle stick from Target for $2.19.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Giant Candy Bar
Hershey's is, arguably, the most quintessential chocolate bar, so it's only fitting that we close out the list with it. For many, Hershey's is the only bar they reach for when the chocolate craving hits. If you're a Hershey's fanatic, then you have to get your hands on this giant version of the candy bar from Target — it's over 7½ ounces and contains 25 chocolate squares. Keep this around the house to grab a square or two anytime you want chocolate.
Buy the Hershey's milk chocolate giant bar from Target for $5.89.