What Exactly Is Amazon Grocery's Freshness Guarantee?

When you shop for groceries on Amazon, you may occasionally run into a badge reading "Freshness Guarantee." The badge appears as a green label just below the product reviews. If you hover your cursor on the label, an explanation drops down, essentially letting you know the product is guaranteed to be delivered to you "within any applicable use by, sell by, best by or expiration dates." If the item shows up expired or has any issues, it is eligible for return.

This policy does not apply to everything sold by Amazon Fresh, just anything that has the specific badge; typically produce, dairy, meat, and other fresh grocery items. It can be hard to trust other people picking out groceries for you — you may worry they'll pick a pack of berries full of fuzz. This policy helps alleviate some of that worry.

The spoiled items don't need to be sent back, saving time on repackaging items for the mail. While this return policy is good, it can't compare to the expansive return policy offered at Costco, where almost anything can be returned.