The Classic Cowboy Food You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You've most likely learned about Old West cowboys in movies or museums, but their legacy dates back to the 1500s, after the Spanish arrived in the Americas. Vaqueros, Mexico's native cowboys, were hired by ranchers to tend to livestock; these wranglers lead the way for the American version that came after them and supported Westward Expansion. While the tales of gun duels and rivalries tend to be romanticized, there is more to the cowboy story that wasn't so glamorous: long days, longer nights, and real hardships. A large part of their struggle was based on food. The typical cowboy diet in the Old West reflected the times and the cultural influences of what came before, but also the nature of life on the trail — food had to be easy to store and haul. So what do cowboy food and the stars have in common? We're here to bridge the gap.

Like food, the stars can tell us a lot about each other. They've been mapped for thousands of years by countless civilizations to help us understand ourselves and others. What better way to introspect and learn about the cowboy era than through an astrological assessment of classic cowboy foods eaten back in the day? Let's take a look at how your star sign connects to this hearty fare.