The Old-School Breakfast Food Cowboys Used To Eat

It may not be flashy, fancy, or anywhere near today's breakfast standards, but the humble Johnny cake was what kept hungry cowboys filled for long stretches during cattle drives. It was one of many classic foods cowboys ate back in the day, and remains popular all over the world. Johnny cakes are a simple fried cornmeal flatbread. They were cheap, easy to cook over a fire, and most importantly, traveled without spoiling. The recipe came together quickly in a hot skillet with cornmeal, milk, flour, and salt. Like pancakes, cowboys enjoyed sweet and savory variations, eating them alongside bacon at breakfast, crumbling them into stews, or dousing them with molasses when available.

While making these cakes is simple, their name and origin are a bit controversial, depending on who you ask. Most agree that corn-growing Indigenous tribes, specifically the Shawnee and Narragansett, first taught Europeans how to make them, starting in the 1600s. Some historians say the Johnny cake moniker came from a colonial mispronunciation of "Shawnee cakes," named after the New England tribe. Others say the term derived from janiken, a Native American word for corn. Cornmeal cakes also earned the name "hoe cake" in the late 1700s, as they were prepared on the blade of a farming hoe. They were also called "journey cakes," since they were an easy, portable snack that could be carried for long trips.