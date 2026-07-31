Should You Wash Cast Iron With Soap? Guy Fieri Has A Strong Opinion

How do you clean cast iron skillets, pots, and pans? Soap or no soap? That is a question for the ages. Even the "Emily in Paris" fictional chef, Gabriel, notes that the French like to keep this cookware a little dirty for seasoning purposes. This means no dish soap. Zilch. Zip. Zero. But before you get your dander up, it is worth noting that this approach is actually in line with a beloved celebrity chef. If you ask Guy Fieri, he is 100% on board with this approach to taking care of cast iron cookware and cleaning it without dish soap.

The celebrity chef explained how he tackles this task in an Instagram post. Fieri said in the reel, "Not wash ... No soap, none of that. To run water over it, to scrape bits out of it, to hit it with a wire brush, something like that, yes. You gotta oil it so it doesn't rust, but no, no soap, no nothing. You're going to wreck the whole pan. You're going to go back into the seasoning process." The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host definitely believes that washing with soap ruins the seasoning. But does it?