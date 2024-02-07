It's So Easy To Prevent Your Cast Iron Skillet From Rusting

In the wide world of kitchen equipment, few pieces of cookware are as respected as the cast iron skillet. These pans are inexpensive, durable, versatile, nonstick, and keep heat very well. They're even a natural source of iron because food cooked in cast iron can absorb trace amounts of the healthy mineral. Cooks have been using various kinds of cast iron cookware since the fifth century BCE, and aside from improved technology, the process of making cast iron has remained largely unchanged. Molten iron is poured into a mold, and allowed to cool down. The mold is then taken apart, and the cast iron skillet comes out intact.

Unfortunately, cast iron is also susceptible to rusting. Rust, also known as iron oxide, forms when iron comes into contact with water and oxygen. Given that cooking can put cast iron near water, this exposure is pretty much inevitable. Your solid black cast iron pan can quickly become corroded with unattractive patches of brown, but the discoloration isn't the biggest concern you should have about rust. Although iron is an essential component of a healthy diet, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that rust is not food-safe, so it's important to keep your cast iron clean. Although prepping cast iron for cooking and then maintaining it can get involved, it's pretty easy to prevent rust from forming on cast iron by keeping the cookware dry.