The first time I traveled to the United Kingdom, my eyes were opened to a different world of chocolate. I was warned this would happen. Before I left, people told me to make sure I tried chocolate in Britain. The store-bought bar of Cadbury milk chocolate with fruit and nuts was actually chocolatey, creamy, and smooth. I had given up on most chocolate in the United States, finding it to be chemical-tasting, overly sugary, and thin on chocolate flavor. The difference in taste has several specific reasons, some of them regulatory. For U.S. milk chocolate, the FDA allows products to be labeled as chocolate if they are made up of at least 10% cocoa solids. In comparison, U.K. milk chocolate must have at least 25% cocoa solids, or 20% for bars considered family milk chocolate (as long as there is a minimum of 20% milk solids. Even the U.K.'s allowance for "cheaper" chocolate has a higher standard than ours.

The U.S.' leading chocolate maker, Hershey's Chocolates (which owns the permanent U.S. licensing rights to Cadbury), may also process its milk differently. Only the people working at the chocolate maker know for sure what's going on, as the process is proprietary, but the presence of butyric acid gives it an off-taste. Butyric acid is not a listed ingredient, and Hershey's told Huffpost in 2023 that it is not added to the chocolate. Hershey's started off using soured milk to ensure that the chocolate tastes the same no matter what time of year the company acquired milk. This resulted in a tang from the butyric acid common in fermented dairy products, helping explain why so many of your favorite chocolate bars taste totally different in other countries. The problem many Brits have with this inclusion is the other common source of butyric acid: Vomit.