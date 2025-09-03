How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Cost When It Was First Debuted Vs Now

The Big Mac has been around for so long, it's basically a staple of American fast food. Launched in the U.S. in 1967, nearly two decades after the first McDonald's restaurant opened, the fast food giant's signature burger has spread almost worldwide in the years since. While the Big Mac's rise is unsurprising (after all, it has always been delicious thanks to its three-part bun and signature sauce), it was never the cheapest option at Mickey D's. The doubled-up burger's original price of $0.45 may seem like nothing today, but as the chain's other hamburgers only cost $0.15 at the time, it was a big swing. This means the story of the new, grown-up burger had to back up the price.

Originally invented for steelworkers, the Big Mac was sold as more than a snack from day one. The first ads for the double-patty burger described it as "A meal disguised as a sandwich" and urged the public to bring their "bigger than average appetites" to the Golden Arches (via Reddit). Luckily for McDonald's founders, CEO, and franchisees, this advertising took off, and the item became a favorite despite its high price. According to data from CashNetUSA, the famous burger will now cost you $4.67 in Texas, where McDonald's fans get the best deals in the U.S., and $7.06 in Seattle, Washington, where Big Mac prices are at their highest.