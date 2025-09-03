How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Cost When It Was First Debuted Vs Now
The Big Mac has been around for so long, it's basically a staple of American fast food. Launched in the U.S. in 1967, nearly two decades after the first McDonald's restaurant opened, the fast food giant's signature burger has spread almost worldwide in the years since. While the Big Mac's rise is unsurprising (after all, it has always been delicious thanks to its three-part bun and signature sauce), it was never the cheapest option at Mickey D's. The doubled-up burger's original price of $0.45 may seem like nothing today, but as the chain's other hamburgers only cost $0.15 at the time, it was a big swing. This means the story of the new, grown-up burger had to back up the price.
Originally invented for steelworkers, the Big Mac was sold as more than a snack from day one. The first ads for the double-patty burger described it as "A meal disguised as a sandwich" and urged the public to bring their "bigger than average appetites" to the Golden Arches (via Reddit). Luckily for McDonald's founders, CEO, and franchisees, this advertising took off, and the item became a favorite despite its high price. According to data from CashNetUSA, the famous burger will now cost you $4.67 in Texas, where McDonald's fans get the best deals in the U.S., and $7.06 in Seattle, Washington, where Big Mac prices are at their highest.
From humble beginnings to the Big Mac Index
Eventually, McDonald's most famous sandwich became so omnipresent that The Economist began publishing a Big Mac Index in 1986, and it still analyzes burger prices annually. This tongue-in-cheek guide compares currency valuations to Big Mac prices in capital cities worldwide, based on the idea that comparative prices for consumer products can suggest a more accurate measure of local purchasing power than international markets and official exchange rates.
As of this writing, the index suggests that currency in the U.K., Switzerland, and Uruguay may be overvalued, while you can get great deals on your dollars in Egypt, South Korea, and Thailand. It's almost enough to inspire a worldwide McDonald's tour, featuring the best-value burgers alongside exciting international McDonald's menu items you won't find in the U.S.
While fun, the Big Mac Index is likely off-base, as it compares global prices to those in the States. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, Big Mac prices have outrun inflation in the past few years, as an item that cost $0.45 in 1967 should only cost $4.35 now instead of the low-end price of $4.67. This may be remedied soon, however, as consumer pressure seems to have awoken McDonald's execs to their own pricing problems. In August 2025, CNN reported that McDonald's franchisees agreed to create new combo deals at 15% less than the cost of the separate menu items. For some Big Mac lovers, this will mean $8 combos. Not quite $0.45, but it's a start.