Why Sammy Davis Jr Is Associated With Japanese Whisky

In the 1970s, Japanese whisky makers started putting Western celebrities in their ads. One of the first was Sammy Davis Jr. — singer, actor, Rat Pack member, and one of the few American entertainers at the time who actually made sense for the job. He wasn't just a familiar face. He already drank how whisky was usually served in Japan – tall, fizzy, and over ice.

Japanese whisky culture leaned light. Highballs were the standard: whisky with soda water and ice, usually in tall glasses. It was refreshing, restrained, and theatrical in its own quiet way. Davis already leaned that way, too. He was often photographed with tall, mixed drinks, which set him apart from the rest of the Rat Pack. Frank Sinatra — who favored martinis smothered in ice – was known for quick, stiff pours. Davis preferred something more deliberate.

By the time Suntory – one of Japan's oldest and most influential whisky producers – hired him, Japan was the scene for the cocktail revolution. Whisky wasn't just a drink — it was an entire performance. That's where Davis fits in. He not only sold the product, but he also matched it.