Reddit Says This Grocery Chain's Bread Is 'Absolutely Incredible'

A Reddit poster recently asked other Aldi fans to name their favorite item from the discount grocery store. Disregarding a few joke answers — one involving the crystal clear Aldi ice that has shoppers divided — a pattern emerged. Shoppers on Reddit really like the store's bread. The Everything Sourdough Loaf in particular got the most upvotes, with the Seedtastic Thin-Sliced Bread getting positive attention as well.

The Specially Selected Everything Sourdough Loaf uses the company's sourdough base and coats it in sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic, like an everything bagel. One Reddit user followed up the comment mentioning the sourdough with a bit of advice: "Toast and butter it, it's heaven."

Another poster said the store's sourdough in general came second only to homemade, writing "homemade is worlds better but that doesn't mean I don't think Aldi's isn't absolutely incredible, too." People love that the ingredient list is short. The basic sourdough has three main ingredients: flour, water, and salt. Pay attention to the word "main," however, meaning there may be other additions in certain sourdough products. Aldi doesn't list ingredients for every product on its website, as ingredients may change. Another Reddit post also discussed the sourdough bread and emphasized how good it truly is: "I NEED MORE."