Reddit Says This Grocery Chain's Bread Is 'Absolutely Incredible'
A Reddit poster recently asked other Aldi fans to name their favorite item from the discount grocery store. Disregarding a few joke answers — one involving the crystal clear Aldi ice that has shoppers divided — a pattern emerged. Shoppers on Reddit really like the store's bread. The Everything Sourdough Loaf in particular got the most upvotes, with the Seedtastic Thin-Sliced Bread getting positive attention as well.
The Specially Selected Everything Sourdough Loaf uses the company's sourdough base and coats it in sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic, like an everything bagel. One Reddit user followed up the comment mentioning the sourdough with a bit of advice: "Toast and butter it, it's heaven."
Another poster said the store's sourdough in general came second only to homemade, writing "homemade is worlds better but that doesn't mean I don't think Aldi's isn't absolutely incredible, too." People love that the ingredient list is short. The basic sourdough has three main ingredients: flour, water, and salt. Pay attention to the word "main," however, meaning there may be other additions in certain sourdough products. Aldi doesn't list ingredients for every product on its website, as ingredients may change. Another Reddit post also discussed the sourdough bread and emphasized how good it truly is: "I NEED MORE."
What others are saying about Aldi's sourdough and what to use it for
We have to agree with Reddit. In our taste test determining which Specially Selected Aldi breads you should try and which to skip, we recommended shoppers buy the sourdough. A poster on Facebook declared, "This sourdough bread is amazing." Aldi Reviewer, a website dedicated to reviewing the chain's products, wrote that the bread is "easy to handle, holds together very well, and tastes great no matter how it's prepared." The bread's affordable price of $3.49 certainly helps explain the enthusiasm. Shoppers find the Seedtastic and Graintastic breads to be "really nutritious," "high fiber," and good dupes of popular name-brand whole-grain breads. The thin-sliced varieties of these two are priced at just $3.85, which is a fantastic deal for organic bread.
People love to use the sourdough bread to make grilled cheese. The bread is sliced extra thin, just the right size to get the perfect cheese-to-bread ratio. Another poster used the bread to make French toast. Using sourdough is great a way to seriously upgrade your French toast, so we definitely want to try it out with this highly-rated bread. Other uses commenters mentioned for the bread include breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, and the timeless classic of buttered toast.