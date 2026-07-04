Aldi's Crystal Clear Ice Cubes Have Shoppers Divided

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"This is a joke, right?" One Aldi fan on Reddit was confused — why is the grocery store selling four cubes of ice for $4.99? Two separate Reddit posts popped off about the high-priced ice, one asking for thoughts and another giving their review. The ice comes in a pack of four perfectly clear, sharp-edged cubes, each 1⅘ inches across, made of "ultra pure" water. Overall, the posters came to no consensus on whether the price was justified.

Another Reddit poster came to the cubes' defense: "For those of you who think this is ridiculous. It's not. Go ahead and try to make them yourself. It actually requires effort and makes cocktails look great." The poster has a point — using the right type of ice can elevate your cocktail game. However, another commenter reminded the poster that most shoppers aren't necessarily mixologists, responding: "Brother, I'm shopping at Aldi." To some, fancy ice feels like a misstep for what they see as a budget grocery store. That said, while Aldi is known for low prices, it is a misconception to call it a discount store. Still, if you want crystal clear ice for your cocktails, cheaper options exist, namely, making your own at home.