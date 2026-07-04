Aldi's Crystal Clear Ice Cubes Have Shoppers Divided
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"This is a joke, right?" One Aldi fan on Reddit was confused — why is the grocery store selling four cubes of ice for $4.99? Two separate Reddit posts popped off about the high-priced ice, one asking for thoughts and another giving their review. The ice comes in a pack of four perfectly clear, sharp-edged cubes, each 1⅘ inches across, made of "ultra pure" water. Overall, the posters came to no consensus on whether the price was justified.
Another Reddit poster came to the cubes' defense: "For those of you who think this is ridiculous. It's not. Go ahead and try to make them yourself. It actually requires effort and makes cocktails look great." The poster has a point — using the right type of ice can elevate your cocktail game. However, another commenter reminded the poster that most shoppers aren't necessarily mixologists, responding: "Brother, I'm shopping at Aldi." To some, fancy ice feels like a misstep for what they see as a budget grocery store. That said, while Aldi is known for low prices, it is a misconception to call it a discount store. Still, if you want crystal clear ice for your cocktails, cheaper options exist, namely, making your own at home.
How and Why to Make Crystal Clear Ice at Home
Making clear ice is possible, but it can be a struggle. It's more than just freezing water — there is a science behind making clear ice cubes. Cloudy cubes are the result of air and impurities in the water. The impurities cause the ice to melt faster and less evenly — cocktail bars don't use crystal-clear cubes just for aesthetics, but also to slow dilution.
To make pure ice, you need to control the speed and direction of the freeze. A slow freeze in one direction (as opposed to the whole cube freezing all at once) will push the impurities to one part of the cube. Then you can take out the ice before the portion with the impurities freezes. Options like ice cube molds work well because the silicone top freezes before the plastic tray at the bottom, and removing it in time will help clarify your ice. Additionally, you can use anything open and insulated, like a thermos, or another type of specialty ice tray, like this one from Dexas. Air will also give it a cloudy look, which, when boiled before freezing, will help remove.