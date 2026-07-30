Give Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin A Norwegian Twist With This Ordering Tip
If the World Cup taught us anything, it is that it's a Norwegian world and we are all along to row. This sentiment extends to the OG of fast food breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's Egg McMuffin. It doesn't get much better unless you live in Norway. This country's McMuffin Deluxe, as it is affectionately dubbed, features the iconic circular egg, a 100% Norwegian beef patty sprinkled with a little salt and pepper, and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and McFeast sauce. It looks so yummy that even the likes of Erling Haaland would enjoy sinking his teeth into it.
But if you don't have a trip planned to the Viking nation, you can create your own version the next time you find yourself at the drive-thru or using the app. Customize your Egg McMuffin with Canadian bacon or sausage by adding some lettuce, tomato, and onion, and you have a facsimile. The only thing you will have to recreate with a few packets of condiments is the McFeast sauce. What exactly is the McFeast sauce? It is a creamy mayo and mustard-based sauce that is smoky and tangy. Simply request a packet of mustard and mayo, and you can recreate it yourself.
Other ways to customize your Egg McMuffin
But the real takeaway from the Norwegian Egg McMuffin is that you can order up your McDonald's Egg McMuffin sandwich the way you want it. If you want an extra egg, you can make that request through the app or at the drive-thru, giving your breakfast sandwich even more of a protein boost. There is, of course, a cost associated with the added ingredients. An extra egg will run you about $2.29, depending on your location, but it is definitely worth it. You can even get double meat if that's what your taste buds are craving.
Additionally, experiment with some of those sauces and condiments. Honey mustard, barbecue sauce, ranch, and spicy buffalo sauce all offer lovers of the Egg McMuffin or any of this quick service restaurant's breakfast sandwiches the opportunity to create a bite that will have you satiated throughout the morning. McDonald's does charge for these sauces – just be aware so you won't experience sticker shock from all of your upgrades.