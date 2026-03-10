The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich Is Hands-Down The Most Iconic
A fast-food breakfast sandwich is such a convenience when you're in a rush. Hot, delicious, and masterfully designed for eating on the go, these little bundles of bread, meat, and eggs can remedy even the most rambunctious of mornings. You just have to select the right one! The best fast food sandwich, in our opinion, is hands-down the most iconic; the classic egg McMuffin. Blessed with a memorable name, beloved fillings, and a significant protein content, this hot sammie was the winner in our ranking of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, beating Burger King's fully loaded croissan'wich to the top spot.
A basic egg McMuffin contains a fried egg, a slice of Canadian bacon, and a square of American cheese on a toasted English muffin. The brainchild of franchisee Herb Peterson, who came up with the idea in 1971, this menu item is so legendary because it always hits the spot without any unnecessary showboating. Indeed, one of the comforting things about grabbing a McDonald's breakfast sandwich is the fact that it's always the same. Better yet. You can pair it with a crispy and golden hash brown and a coffee to turn it into a heftier meal. With an affordable price tag and the option to add extra egg, ham, or cheese to maximise its 17 grams of protein (or nix the ham altogether to make it vegetarian-friendly), this venerated sandwich is universally beloved.
The egg McMuffin is made with real butter
While the egg McMuffin is an iconic menu item, the first fast food breakfast sandwich wasn't from McDonald's but from Jack in the Box. Rolled out in 1969, this sandwich was called the Breakfast Jack and featured a hamburger bun stuffed with egg, ham, and American cheese, which soon became the chain restaurant's best-selling item (it came in at number six in our ranking!). McDonald's egg McMuffin made its nationwide debut six years later and has pretty much stayed the same since.
However, in 2015, the restaurant did switch from using liquid margarine to real butter to prepare the eggs and breakfast meats (both salted butter and clarified butter are in the ingredients list). Described as the "foundation for the renowned McDonald's breakfast menu" by McDonald's operator David Peterson (the son of Herb Peterson), the circular sammie celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Customers were able to grab a breakfast sandwich for $1 via the McDonald's app.
If you're keen to prepare more homemade meals, consider making a batch of freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches that rival the mighty egg McMuffin. The key is to wrap them up in plastic wrap before freezing. Then each morning simply remove the plastic, cover them in a paper towel, and microwave for a no-hassle breakfast that's ready in minutes.