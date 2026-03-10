The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich Is Hands-Down The Most Iconic

A fast-food breakfast sandwich is such a convenience when you're in a rush. Hot, delicious, and masterfully designed for eating on the go, these little bundles of bread, meat, and eggs can remedy even the most rambunctious of mornings. You just have to select the right one! The best fast food sandwich, in our opinion, is hands-down the most iconic; the classic egg McMuffin. Blessed with a memorable name, beloved fillings, and a significant protein content, this hot sammie was the winner in our ranking of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, beating Burger King's fully loaded croissan'wich to the top spot.

A basic egg McMuffin contains a fried egg, a slice of Canadian bacon, and a square of American cheese on a toasted English muffin. The brainchild of franchisee Herb Peterson, who came up with the idea in 1971, this menu item is so legendary because it always hits the spot without any unnecessary showboating. Indeed, one of the comforting things about grabbing a McDonald's breakfast sandwich is the fact that it's always the same. Better yet. You can pair it with a crispy and golden hash brown and a coffee to turn it into a heftier meal. With an affordable price tag and the option to add extra egg, ham, or cheese to maximise its 17 grams of protein (or nix the ham altogether to make it vegetarian-friendly), this venerated sandwich is universally beloved.