The 5 Best Grocery Store Bakery Desserts Of 2026 (So Far)
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You may think artisanal bakeries and independent sweet shops are the only ones rolling out the best desserts, and they have their place. However, don't count out the bakery section at your local grocery store. Many store-bought sweets and treats have become fierce competitors in the space, whipping up high-quality baked goods at a fraction of the price. There are entire social accounts, fan pages, and forums dedicated to store-bought desserts, and they deserve some consideration in your shopping cart.
From indulgently rich layered cakes to delicate French pastries and intricate mini desserts, supermarkets are selling products that would wow the most decorated professional pastry chef. Nearly every grocery chain offers a wide variety to choose from, no matter what type of dessert you're seeking, but not all of them are worth splurging on. We selected five of the best grocery store bakery desserts released so far this year. Be on the lookout for them on your next shopping trip or when a sugar craving comes on.
Mini Lemon Sheet Cake - Trader Joe's
This citrusy dessert made our list of the top five Trader Joe's baked goods of the year. So far, anyway. Made with bright lemon cake and topped with lemon cream cheese frosting and lemon zest, this one-pound beauty is perfect for snacking or sharing with a friend this summer. The mini lemon sheet cake costs $5.49.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake - Costco
Uniting chocolate and cake lovers alike, this confection also made it onto one of our top lists of sweets for the year. A whopping 2.5-pound dessert, the chocolate chip cookie bar cake from Costco features vanilla and chocolate cake layers, a cookie dough and chocolate chip mousse, and chocolate frosting. The bar cake costs $18.99.
Members Mark Chocolate Crossiants - Sam's Club
Sam's Club shoppers dubbed the Member's Mark Chocolate Crossiants one of the store's top treats for breakfast or dessert. Priced at $5.46 for a 12-pack, the flaky pastries are made with 100 percent croissant dough and a semi-sweet chocolate filling.
Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes - Whole Foods Market
This new treat from Whole Foods is bound to satisfy any sweet tooth. Featuring a brown butter-infused chocolate cake, the mini treat is topped with a brown butter icing, caramel drizzle, and a cookie or cookie pieces. I'm drooling already. The cupcakes are $2.79 each for a small and $4.29 for a large.
Bakery Fresh Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Fudge Icing - Kroger
Believe it or not, Kroger has a fairly stacked bakery, with fresh-baked breads, pies, cookies, and muffins. They're continuously rolling out new products, and one new one from this year that caught our eye was this fudgy chocolate cake. Priced at $22.99, the 56-ounce cake is filled with decadent chocolate cake and frosted with a rich fudge icing. Simple but classic. The sheet cake can serve about 20 people.