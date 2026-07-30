The 5 Best Grocery Store Bakery Desserts Of 2026 (So Far)

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You may think artisanal bakeries and independent sweet shops are the only ones rolling out the best desserts, and they have their place. However, don't count out the bakery section at your local grocery store. Many store-bought sweets and treats have become fierce competitors in the space, whipping up high-quality baked goods at a fraction of the price. There are entire social accounts, fan pages, and forums dedicated to store-bought desserts, and they deserve some consideration in your shopping cart.

From indulgently rich layered cakes to delicate French pastries and intricate mini desserts, supermarkets are selling products that would wow the most decorated professional pastry chef. Nearly every grocery chain offers a wide variety to choose from, no matter what type of dessert you're seeking, but not all of them are worth splurging on. We selected five of the best grocery store bakery desserts released so far this year. Be on the lookout for them on your next shopping trip or when a sugar craving comes on.