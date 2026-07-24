11 Summer Foods That Pair Well With Baked Beans

Ah, summer! Outdoor barbecues, picnics in the park, and cold meals enjoyed on patios are part of what make the heat and sun that much more fun.

One of the must-haves for any of these events is a side dish that will evoke memories of summers past just from the smell: baked beans. You can heat them up straight from a can or use one of the many recipes for spectacular baked beans – but if you really want to make this dish shine, sometimes it's more about what you pair them with. While baked beans can get lost on tables packed with other sides like coleslaw, cabbage, corn, and potato salad, pairing something with the beans is a great way to make the dish stand out.

Perhaps you've found yourself with a surplus of ready-to-eat canned beans, or maybe you're just looking for a creative idea to shake up this season's barbecues. Whatever the case, we've got 11 ideas for summer foods that will pair perfectly with baked beans. Some of them may surprise you, while others are tried and true classics, but all of them will make your mouth water as you plan your next menu.