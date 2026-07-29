The Best Selling Rum In The World Is A Brand You May Not Recognize

If you've ever looked for rum at an American bar, odds are there was a bottle of Bacardi somewhere. The brand is a giant in the rum world, and the alcohol industry more broadly, as the world's largest privately owned, family-held distiller. But, despite Bacardi's prominence, it's only the second-best-selling rum worldwide. The winner? Tanduay, an icon of the Philippines.

According to The Spirits Business, a trade magazine for the alcohol industry, Tanduay sold 23.2 million cases of rum in 2025, far ahead of Bacardi at 19.3 million cases. Both have slumped from 2024 amid a broader rum industry downturn, but Tanduay less so. That's reflective of long-term consumer preference: It's been the world's best-selling rum for nine years straight.

Tanduay dark rum is most common in the Philippines, where it's also made and headquartered since 1854. This rum can also be found in at least 23 other countries across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and North and South America. While some believe that Tanduay is unavailable in the United States, some liquor stores with larger selections may be able to fulfill an order.