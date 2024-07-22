The Type Of Rum To Avoid When Making Mojitos
When those hot, hazy days of summer roll around, few cocktails hit the spot better than a mojito. Mojitos are light, refreshing, and fizzy, and they're pretty straightforward. The classic version calls for rum, lime, mint, sugar, and soda water. Although it's almost infinitely customizable, it's those ingredients that come together to create this incredible cocktail that's popular for a reason. But let's take a closer look at the rum. While it's often suggested that white or light rum is the best option for a mojito, are there rums you should avoid?
Yes, and it's not what you think. Oft-repeated cocktail wisdom says you should steer clear of spiced rum when making mojitos, but we'd argue that's not the case. A spiced rum can make an absolutely incredible mojito, and we'll tell you how.
We will add, however, that if you're looking for a cocktail that truly plays to a mojito's strengths, you'll want to keep those light, refreshing flavors — and dark rum isn't going to do that. While you can, in theory, use a dark rum in a mojito, it will be a deep, molasses- and caramel-heavy cocktail, not the smooth, summertime drink everyone expects when they think of this cocktail. In the warm season, at least, stick with the light rums, avoid the dark, and rely on other options to switch up the flavor profile of this versatile drink.
Yes, you can use spiced rum in a mojito
When making a refreshing, summery mojito, you'll likely want to give dark rum a miss because it changes the entire feel of the cocktail into something with a lot of heavy flavors. A classic mojito is a light, fresh cocktail with forward flavors of mint and lime. Swap in dark rum, and you'll get something very different. Sure, it's also a delicious cocktail, but if you serve it to someone claiming it's a mojito, know that it's not going to be what they're expecting. Dark rums bring strong, distinctive flavors that make them more well-suited to sipping straight or on the rocks instead of in a cocktail like a mojito.
Now, let's talk about spiced rum. If you're looking to get creative with your mojito game, you can use spiced rum for a twist on the classic cocktail. With the addition of a few other ingredients, you'll make something worthy of repeating.
Add a pineapple slice for garnish, a splash of cranberry juice to mellow out the spice, a dash of aromatic bitters, or some ginger. That can be ginger that's muddled along with the mint, or you can replace the soda water with ginger beer or ginger ale. Using spiced rum with ginger — particularly in the proper proportions — will still result in a light and summery cocktail that stays true to the spirit of the classic mojito.
What if you don't have a light, white, or spiced rum?
If the only rum you have on hand is dark and you still find yourself in the mood for making mojitos, you should know that there are several alternatives that will be much better than a dark rum. The very best replacement might be a simple vodka. A plain vodka won't have any flavors that take away from the lime and mint, but plenty of flavored vodkas — particularly citrus vodkas — can also work well.
Gin can also be a perfectly acceptable option, bringing a light botanical freshness ideal for a hibiscus and blackberry mojito. It's also fun to experiment with: Whether you like light or heavy botanical flavors, sloe gin, or one of the fruit-forward varieties, a gin mojito can be pretty amazing. If you're a fan of botanicals, you'll also need to try a mojito with the rose-flavored spirit Lanique or the elderflower-flavored St. Germain, which can be used in a deliciously herbaceous mojito.
No matter what liquor you choose, keeping that refreshing quality is key to making an incredible mojito. There's no shortage of additions that can enhance it: Add some honey or fruits like strawberries, watermelon, cherries, blueberries, and pomegranates. The lime and mint are key, but what if you don't have any fresh mint? Use store-bought breath mints to make a minty simple syrup — really! Get creative, but stay away from the dark rum if you want a refreshing version of this classic.