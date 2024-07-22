The Type Of Rum To Avoid When Making Mojitos

When those hot, hazy days of summer roll around, few cocktails hit the spot better than a mojito. Mojitos are light, refreshing, and fizzy, and they're pretty straightforward. The classic version calls for rum, lime, mint, sugar, and soda water. Although it's almost infinitely customizable, it's those ingredients that come together to create this incredible cocktail that's popular for a reason. But let's take a closer look at the rum. While it's often suggested that white or light rum is the best option for a mojito, are there rums you should avoid?

Yes, and it's not what you think. Oft-repeated cocktail wisdom says you should steer clear of spiced rum when making mojitos, but we'd argue that's not the case. A spiced rum can make an absolutely incredible mojito, and we'll tell you how.

We will add, however, that if you're looking for a cocktail that truly plays to a mojito's strengths, you'll want to keep those light, refreshing flavors — and dark rum isn't going to do that. While you can, in theory, use a dark rum in a mojito, it will be a deep, molasses- and caramel-heavy cocktail, not the smooth, summertime drink everyone expects when they think of this cocktail. In the warm season, at least, stick with the light rums, avoid the dark, and rely on other options to switch up the flavor profile of this versatile drink.