What Exactly Is A Smothered Recipe?
Smothered dishes are a familiar classic to some and perhaps a strange curiosity to others. This type of recipe is distinguished by the rich and flavorful pan sauce in which a protein is cooked (typically braised), and served with a generous amount of the same sauce on top. The hearty and filling dishes are commonly found in the Deep South, especially Louisiana.
Smothering is a staple in a few types of cuisines throughout Louisiana and surrounding areas. While Cajun and Creole cooking have their differences, they share a number of dishes. Cajun food tends to have bolder and hotter seasoning profiles, whereas Creole food often tastes more refined. But both cuisines share étouffée, which means "smothered" in French.
In addition to the iconic shrimp étouffée, chicken and pork chops are commonly smothered as well. These proteins are given a thin coat of seasoned flour to improve flavor and texture — normally this would make them crispy, but being braised and then smothered in sauce limits the development of a true crust. Just as important, the meat and sauce must be served on top of something to soak up all that flavor. In Cajun and Creole kitchens this is typically white rice, but it can also be mashed potatoes, biscuits, grits, cornbread, or something similar.
Smothered foods in Louisiana and beyond
If you've never had it, crawfish étouffée is one of the Cajun dishes you need to try at least once. Crawfish are a seasonal Gulf Coast ingredient akin to small freshwater lobsters, and in an étouffée their meaty tails are mixed with a seasoned gravy made of broth, plenty of butter, and the Cajun-Creole "Holy Trinity" of onion, celery, and green bell pepper. The resultant explosion of flavor is enough to get people hooked on smothered recipes, and Southern food in general.
Other places have taken inspiration from the Cajun and Creole technique (which was influenced by French cooking to begin with), and dishes covered in a delicious sauce can sometimes be found outside of these regional cuisines. One such example can be found at a major steakhouse chain: the Texas Roadhouse secret menu has an cheesy item known as the Smothered Blossom.
It takes the chain's Cactus Blossom appetizer (itself a take on Outback Steakhouse's famous Bloomin' Onion) and drenches the entire thing in a Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese sauce, depending on what the restaurant has available. You can ask for it by name or describe the dish; you can also add additional toppings like bacon crumbles or green onions. It's not exactly a Louisiana-style smothered recipe, but the inspiration is clear and the results are tasty — which is arguably the most important aspect of any cuisine.