What Exactly Is A Smothered Recipe?

Smothered dishes are a familiar classic to some and perhaps a strange curiosity to others. This type of recipe is distinguished by the rich and flavorful pan sauce in which a protein is cooked (typically braised), and served with a generous amount of the same sauce on top. The hearty and filling dishes are commonly found in the Deep South, especially Louisiana.

Smothering is a staple in a few types of cuisines throughout Louisiana and surrounding areas. While Cajun and Creole cooking have their differences, they share a number of dishes. Cajun food tends to have bolder and hotter seasoning profiles, whereas Creole food often tastes more refined. But both cuisines share étouffée, which means "smothered" in French.

In addition to the iconic shrimp étouffée, chicken and pork chops are commonly smothered as well. These proteins are given a thin coat of seasoned flour to improve flavor and texture — normally this would make them crispy, but being braised and then smothered in sauce limits the development of a true crust. Just as important, the meat and sauce must be served on top of something to soak up all that flavor. In Cajun and Creole kitchens this is typically white rice, but it can also be mashed potatoes, biscuits, grits, cornbread, or something similar.