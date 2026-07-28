For Better Homegrown Peppers, Plant This Veggie Alongside Them

Homegrown peppers have a superior flavor, crunchier flesh, and brighter aroma than most store-bought veggies because they ripen on the vine and can be picked at the perfect moment. Better yet, there are heaps of varieties for green-fingered gardeners to experiment with, from redskins (that are perfect for growing on a windowsill) to Bell Boys (that are chunky, blocky, and a vibrant red). Whatever type of pepper you select, one way to make them grow better is to plant them with beans.

Known as companion planting, this technique involves growing specific vegetables and herbs together that benefit one another. For instance, for better homegrown tomatoes, experts advise planting basil, borage, or carrots alongside them to deter pests, improve drainage, and boost their flavor. Dwarf french beans make great companion plants for peppers because they fix nitrogen into the soil, which encourages a greater number of fruits to grow. Fava beans (also known as broad beans) do the same job but also attract aphids, which can damage a pepper crop, so you'll need to monitor them. As peppers need six to eight hours of sunlight a day, taller plants, like varieties of pole beans, might be best avoided because they can choke them and hamper how much sun reaches the leaves and fruit. That said, if you erect a trellis nearby to allow the beans to wind through them, they won't overshadow the peppers. Meanwhile bush beans are ideal for planting with peppers because they flourish at the base and don't grow tall.