The 5 Hands Down Best Companion Plants For Strawberries

Strawberry plants are a colorful, sweet addition to any garden, whether it's big, small, grown in the ground, or in a container. And after putting in so much effort to plant and nurture them, there is nothing worse than discovering your beautiful berries have been sabotaged by pests or unforgiving soil. This is where friends can come in; not your own, but plants that actually benefit the growing conditions of your strawberries. But you shouldn't choose any old plant that looks pretty at the nursery; some are much better than others, like these five very beneficial strawberry companions.

Thyme, borage, marigolds, spinach, and asparagus offer the kinds of traits that make for good companion plants. They bring in pollinators, offer natural pest control, and benefit the soil conditions, which urge strawberries to thrive. There are many more excellent plants that you can grow with these berries, so it's always best to find out which growing zone you live in to determine which ones will develop best alongside your strawberry plants. And while they may not necessarily need companion plants, why not give your berries a better chance of thriving while growing some extra herbs, veggies, and flowers along the way?