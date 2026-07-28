Why Your Frozen Burger Patties Aren't As Juicy As The Fresh Stuff

Grilling out is made easy with frozen premade burgers. Having those perfectly shaped patties in the freezer ready to go when you are eliminates the hassle of doing all the prep work yourself. However, with the benefits of convenience foods come tradeoffs. You may have noticed that these discs of frozen meat are not as juicy as the fresh ones. That's because you are cooking them at the wrong temperature. To get that homemade texture, set your grill to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why is 350 the optimal temperature for frozen burgers? These patties are built differently. Frozen hamburger patties were created to go from the freezer to the grill. This means you do not need to thaw them. In fact, if you do, you will end up with a dry burger. But it also means they need a lower heat and a longer cook time. If you don't trust the process, set your grill to anything under 325, and you will feel like you are chewing paper when you bite into your burger. Anything higher, and the outside will burn while the center remains undercooked. To put it in Goldilocks' terms: 350 degrees is just right. This temperature is going to give you the exterior crust that your chompers want to sink into, along with an even cook so the center isn't raw.