Is It Safe To Grill Frozen Hamburger Patties Straight From The Freezer?

Say you've gotten home after a long day and you're ready to cook burgers on the grill. You go to fire up the grill only to discover that you forgot to take the patties out of the freezer. What now? Luckily, it is possible to grill still-frozen hamburger patties and make a tasty burger that is completely safe to eat. However, cooking a frozen patty is a little different from grilling a freshly thawed one and you will need to go through a few extra steps to make sure your patties are cooked to perfection.

The most important step in grilling frozen patties is to make sure you cook them all the way through. According to the USDA, frozen hamburger meat that is not cooked properly may contain harmful bacteria. To ensure that your patties are cooked through and safe to eat, the inside temperature should reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Frozen patties will take longer to reach this temperature than thawed hamburgers, so you will have to budget extra time for the grilling process.

The key to making the best hamburgers from frozen patties is to get the internal temperature up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit without burning or drying out the meat. So, how do you do that?