The Cute Retro Pie Dishes To Look Out For When Thrifting

Next time you're on the hunt for vintage cookware, keep your eyes peeled for some cute retro pie dishes that include their own ceramic lids. Known as pie keepers, these pretty little ceramic vessels look just like a fully baked pie and have a cozy farmhouse vibe that sets them apart from the low-key style of modern pie plates.

These delightful old school pie dishes are often described as "MCM Farmhouse" pie keepers because they combine the rustic elements of farmhouse living with mid century modern design (popular in the 1950s and '60s). You can find plenty of them online, featuring lids with intricate latticework, glazed fruits, and leaves, which mimic the appearance of a freshly baked pie. Plus, the range of designs is varied and vast. For instance, some resemble fruit pies, such as cherry, blueberry, and apple, but you can also find ones that look like fluffy lemon meringue pies. In some cases, an accompanying recipe is printed on the interior of the dish, too.

As these pie dishes come with a matching lid, you can easily cover any leftovers to keep the flies out and prevent them from drying out or absorbing any odors. While regular pie plates that don't include a lid can be covered with plastic wrap before chilling, there's something joyous about setting a delightful pie keeper in the fridge that has a homey quality. They might even be one of the classic kitchen items your grandparents swore by.