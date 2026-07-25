8 Best Trader Joe's Desserts, According To Customers
If you are familiar with Trader Joe's, then you know about the brand's epic snack line up. From cookies and must-try bakery items to wine, cheeses, and sweet treats, there are endless options when it comes to this store and its ever-changing offering of iconic foods. But, when it's time to talk dessert, TJ's knows its stuff. Yes, the brand offers an array of ice cream flavors, but this article pushes the boundaries to showcase eight of the best dessert items on the shelves and cases, and they aren't your typical grocery store finds.
We took a deep dive into the world of Trader Joe's desserts with help from the store's avid customers. From Reddit and Facebook foodie posts to YouTube and online blogs, we scoured the interwebs to see which items are worth the buy and which items aren't as good as they look. Let's check out the top eight TJ's desserts that are worth adding to your grocery cart on your next visit.
Mini Hold the Cone!
If you haven't had a Mini Hold the Cone!, you're missing out. This Trader Joe's top treat features a small chocolate waffle cone filled with your choice of ice cream flavor and topped with a chocolate-y coating. You can enjoy vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, chocolate chip, or coffee bean ice cream, but, sometimes, TJ's outdoes themselves and offers a seasonal option, too.
Mini Hold the Cone! is the perfect bite-sized treat that gives you a little bit of flavor, texture, and aesthetic all in one place. With a secret chocolate lining on the inside, you really are in for a perfect sweet treat ride. A box will run you $3.99 with eight cones to enjoy, so have one or have them all in one sitting. We won't judge.
What's interesting about this TJ's option is that it placed in the top spots in most of the online taste tests and blogs, whereas a lot of the other dessert items had some mixed reviews. What the internet can't agree on is the best flavor, which means you'll have to try the gambit and rate for yourself.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Are you a candy craver? If so, Trader Joe's has the perfect snack that you can eat on the go or enjoy as an after dinner treat. The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a fan favorite, and those in the know grab a container of these delights on every shopping trip. Made with real peanut butter from slow roasted Virginia peanuts, these cups are the real deal. One container will run you $5.99, but the quality and taste are worth the price tag.
While the brand also offers a milk chocolate version, it seems the dark chocolate wins this round. One TikTokker claims, "these have a chokehold on me," and fans can't help but wonder why they are so good. Some think it's the balance. Not only are the quality of the chocolate and peanut butter top notch, but the coating to peanut butter ratio are sheer perfection. Foodie bloggers give a serious warning: "Be careful — it is hard to eat just one."
Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Slices
Not all desserts need to be filled with sugar or super unhealthy ingredients to be enjoyable, and Trader Joe's proves that point with its iconic Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Slices. These beloved frozen treats feature real bananas covered in dark Belgian chocolate. Yeah, what a combo. You can grab a box in the freezer aisle for only $2.99, too!
What's great about this snack is that everyone can enjoy it — from your kids to your grandparents. There is no guilt here, since you're snacking on fruit, but the chocolate and frozen crunch combo makes you feel like you're enjoying a guilty pleasure. Mom's are giving these a 10/10, claiming they are the perfect snack all around.
One Facebook foodie described this snack as "little banana coins robed in deep dark chocolate. Heavenly." What more can we say? These are a must try!
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Instagrammer eatswithkelsie says Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches "would be my death row meal." That's a pretty bold statement, but since this dessert item is also a customer choice award winner, it's clear the people have spoken when it comes to the best Trader Joe's desserts.
This cookie based ice cream sandwich is the perfect combo of soft and sweet chocolate chip cookies packed with vanilla bean ice cream and edged in mini, semi-sweet chocolate chips. You can grab a box of four for $4.99, and they are individually wrapped to ensure freshness.
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches are a textural masterpiece, with the crunch of the chocolate chips on the outside, the creamy ice cream middle, and the soft cookies keeping it all together. You really get the best of all sweet treat worlds with this one, and it's done well. No soggy or frozen cookie to be found, and all the other flavors and textures are on point, too. Food reviewers Rhett & Link say these are "legit."
Mini Sheet Cakes
Have you ever wanted a slice (or maybe two) of cake, but you didn't want to buy or bake an entire one for yoursel? Trader Joe's solved that problem with its Mini Sheet Cakes. Now, you can literally have your cake and eat it, too, without a hassle or wasted food.
What's great about these cakes is that you can choose from an array of flavor options. Enjoy Dark Chocolate Ganache, Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean, Carrot Cake, Strawberry, Yellow, and any seasonal offerings that may pop up throughout the year. You can find all of these flavors for under $6 at your local store, but the range of flavors may be limited.
Which flavor is the best? It's not for us to say, and the internet can't seem to agree either. What they can agree on is a great bite every time — a perfect sized cake to enjoy when the craving arises. Pro tip: These cakes are a stellar option if you want to make cake pops in a pinch!
Mochi
If you know anything about the Trader Joe's freezer aisle, then you know they have a killer lineup of frozen Mochi to enjoy. For those who haven't had the experience of trying mochi, you'll find your ice cream flavor of choice wrapped in sweet rice dough, offering up a chewy and creamy bite.
The store features an array of epic flavors, like Blood Orange, Strawberry, and Mango, along with more exotic takes, like Ube, Black Sesame, and Salted Caramel. Each box contains six pieces of mochi for only $4.99.
If you're a creamsicle person, the Blood Orange Mochi might just be your new favorite treat, especially if you remember those Flintstones push-up pops. Yeah, Reddit users swear they are related. Many say the flavor tastes natural, and the ice cream ratio is perfect. But, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try the others. Grab one or all of the flavors and see which one is truly the best.
Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Do you need a pound of delicious cookies? We think so, and so does Trader Joe's. Grab a bin of the brand's Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies ringing in at $6.49. These cookies have been around since 1995, and it's clear why with that buttery cookie crunch mixed with a rich chocolate chip. Lovers of this one have no negative notes on flavor and texture.
One TikTokker says, "I don't think I'll let myself buy these again," because she's convinced she will eat the entire container within a few days. Are these cookies the Pringles of Trader Joe's? They just might be.
While these tiny, crunchy cookies are great on their own, you can also pair them with milk or grab a pint of your favorite TJ's ice cream and make little cookie sandwiches. You can't go wrong with a good chocolate chip cookie, and it seems TJ's has created just that.
Chocolate Lava Cakes
Last but not least are Trader Joe's Chocolate Lava Cakes, and boy, do the fans love this dessert option. You find two individual chocolate cakes in each package that are filled with creamy chocolate ganache. Pop them in the microwave for less than a minute, and you have an elevated dessert that is sure to impress. One package is only $3.99, so compared to your local steakhouse, this is a steal.
Speaking of that steakhouse, TikTokker emilysumnerr says, "Trader Joe's Lava Cakes are ELITE," and that they are "restaurant quality," proving that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg for a good dessert. However, you definitely want to follow the directions to ensure the cakes cook correctly and so that you can remove it from the plastic container without issue. Pro tip: Pair it with TJ's vanilla bean ice cream and you have yourself an award-winning dish!