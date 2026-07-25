8 Best Trader Joe's Desserts, According To Customers

If you are familiar with Trader Joe's, then you know about the brand's epic snack line up. From cookies and must-try bakery items to wine, cheeses, and sweet treats, there are endless options when it comes to this store and its ever-changing offering of iconic foods. But, when it's time to talk dessert, TJ's knows its stuff. Yes, the brand offers an array of ice cream flavors, but this article pushes the boundaries to showcase eight of the best dessert items on the shelves and cases, and they aren't your typical grocery store finds.

We took a deep dive into the world of Trader Joe's desserts with help from the store's avid customers. From Reddit and Facebook foodie posts to YouTube and online blogs, we scoured the interwebs to see which items are worth the buy and which items aren't as good as they look. Let's check out the top eight TJ's desserts that are worth adding to your grocery cart on your next visit.