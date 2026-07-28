The 5 Best New Cheesecake Factory Menu Items Of 2026 (So Far)
The Cheesecake Factory's menu has always been a topic of conversation, with pages and pages of dishes and desserts, spanning a variety of cuisines. The chain updates its novel-esque menu twice a year, and with over 250 items, it can be overwhelming to decide what to choose. According to Cheesecake Factory customers, there are several dishes you should always order.
While dishes will come and go, and there are quite a few foods you might want to avoid the next time you dine at The Cheesecake Factory, the latest batch to roll out in 2026 is already getting social media buzzing. From appetizers to loaded bowls and a new cheesecake, the over-the-top restaurant is already causing a stir on social media with its 18 new releases, the prices of which may vary depending on your location. Cheesecake Factory fanatics have spoken, and these are the top five best new menu items of the year, thus far. Try them out in your next to-go order or for your next special occasion dining in, and see if they hold up to the hype.
Pickle Fries
The Cheesecake Factory has a variety of fried appetizers on its menu, from mozzarella sticks to fried zucchini, but they've yet to batter and fry up one of America's biggest appetizer trends ... until now. These pickle spear fries offer an explosion of flavors, from their crispy, hand-breaded, fried coating to the spicy, creamy ranch dipping sauce. The crunchy, juicy dill pickles at the center pull the entire appetizer together.
The new dish is everything fried-food and snack lovers like, and fans are already talking about it on social media. "Cheesecake Factory has the best fried pickles I've tried," one commenter in the For the Love of Pickles Facebook group wrote. "These are absolutely perfect, crunchy on the outside, and juicy on the inside. Even the spicy ranch sauce is amazing." The eight-piece dish costs $6.95 at the time of writing, and they're not too big, making them the perfect snack before diving into a big meal.
BBQ Pork Belly Buns
Barbecue lovers, this next one is for you. The new BBQ Pork Belly Buns are stuffed with toppings, heavy on flavor fusions, and could work as a lunch or dinner with a side salad. Glazed in a smoky, sweet barbecue sauce, the tender, slow-cooked pork belly is sandwiched between two mini rolls and topped with a creamy coleslaw, crispy onions, and pickles. The dish, which features two burgers for $7.95, is a playful mashup between Southern barbecue and traditional Asian-style bao buns, which fits in seamlessly with the rest of the restaurant's diverse, eclectic menu. And fans on social media agree.
"These are a part of their 'Bites' category, but don't let them fool you; these portions are actually solid," food blogger Luis Marin said on Instagram. "Super soft buns, rich pork and packed with flavor." The Cheesecake Factory also serves mini burger sliders on its appetizer menu if you're in the mood for sliders, but craving something a little different.
Spicy Jambalaya Arancini
Cajun and Italian influences come together to create this appetizer. Arancini balls are a staple of Sicilian cuisine that date back to the 10th century. Traditionally made with risotto, Italian cheeses, and served with a marinara sauce, the Cheesecake Factory version of this small bite is infused with a little Louisiana flavor instead. Spicy Creole rice is fried with Andouille sausage, peppers, and onions, and then coated in breadcrumbs and Italian seasonings. The arancini balls are deep-fried and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
While purists of either cuisine may raise an eyebrow, comfort food lovers, fusion fans, and those seeking that unmistakable Cajun heat will be delighted with this new addition. The jambalaya arancini mashup, which features four balls for $7.50, has been one of the most popular choices among foodies on social media. "It was my favorite bite of the entire day," former chef Nick Howard told his TikTok followers. "You can taste all the different spices in them."
Baked Brie with Truffle-Honey Butter
While the chain still offers its signature complimentary brown bread and warm sourdough before every meal, sometimes you just want something a little more indulgent. The new baked brie snack delivers on that and then some. Sweet, tart, and cheesy flavors come together for this small bite. Served with three pieces, the dish features toasted baguettes topped with melted brie cheese, truffle-honey butter, and a dollop of house-made orange marmalade. The bread is then drizzled with a rich truffle oil and sprinkled with chopped parsley and black pepper. For those who want to make this elegant dish at home, The Cheesecake Factory even has a recipe for the baked brie on its website.
Husband-and-wife team Mark and Megan, behind the travel blog Thrills Chills and Good Meals, recently visited the chain for the first time to try this dish. "The baked brie is absolutely delicious, it has so much cheese in there ... it is so creamy ... and you get the light flavor of orange," Mark revealed in his YouTube review. The appetizer costs $8.50 at the time of writing.
Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake
Almost all of The Cheesecake Factory's new releases have been savory dishes for its appetizer and entree menu sections. Not to worry, dessert lovers and cheesecake fanatics, because the chain has a new sweet that's making its debut soon. National Cheesecake Day is July 30, and the chain's bakery team whips up a new dessert every year in honor of the special day. This decadently rich brownie beauty is the new creation for 2026.
Featuring marbled milk and white chocolate cheesecake, the dessert has a brownie base mixed with Heath Bar toffee pieces, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and Heath Bar streusel. That's followed by a thick layer of salted Hershey's chocolate ganache, swirled with Hershey's cheesecakes, chocolate chips, and more salted caramel. To take it over the top, the treat is finished with milk chocolate and white creme mousse, whipped cream, and crumbled Heath Bar. Be prepared for the ultimate sugar coma with this one. And if you dine in at the restaurant on July 30, you can get half off this new flavor or any of its other 30 cheesecake flavors.