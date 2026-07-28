The 5 Best New Cheesecake Factory Menu Items Of 2026 (So Far)

The Cheesecake Factory's menu has always been a topic of conversation, with pages and pages of dishes and desserts, spanning a variety of cuisines. The chain updates its novel-esque menu twice a year, and with over 250 items, it can be overwhelming to decide what to choose. According to Cheesecake Factory customers, there are several dishes you should always order.

While dishes will come and go, and there are quite a few foods you might want to avoid the next time you dine at The Cheesecake Factory, the latest batch to roll out in 2026 is already getting social media buzzing. From appetizers to loaded bowls and a new cheesecake, the over-the-top restaurant is already causing a stir on social media with its 18 new releases, the prices of which may vary depending on your location. Cheesecake Factory fanatics have spoken, and these are the top five best new menu items of the year, thus far. Try them out in your next to-go order or for your next special occasion dining in, and see if they hold up to the hype.