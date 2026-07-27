The Best Store-Bought Key Lime Pie Comes From This Grocery Brand

Key lime pie is a signature Floridian dessert that traces to the fishing boats and millionaire mansions of Key West, and a woman named Aunt Sally who helped bring these flavors to the broader community. But despite these cross-class origins in the very south of Florida, today's best store-bought key lime pie comes from a grocery chain born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kroger's in-house Private Selection brand topped Daily Meal's ranking of store-bought Key Lime Pies. The custard filling struck a perfect balance between tart and sweet, pleasantly accented by the crunch of the crust and the elegant fluffiness of whipped cream on top. While we found the whipped topping to be a pleasant component, Private Selection also has a key lime pie (no "creme" in the name) without a whipped topping.

Kroger's Private Selection Key Lime Creme Pie is not completely flawless. It loses some firmness upon slicing, so you'll want to eat it soon after serving. And it does cost more than most store-bought key lime pies, but for flavor and overall quality, every penny will be well spent.