7 Ways To Upgrade Key Lime Pie

Browning the butter before you mix it with the graham cracker crumbs and sugar will add a pleasantly surprising amount of flavor. Brown butter has a nutty and toasty taste that pairs wonderfully with graham crackers and provides a nice contrast to the acidic brightness of citrus.

When you make brown butter, I'd recommend using the unsalted variety, to have complete control over the key lime pie's level of saltiness. If you'd like a touch of salt to help enhance the other flavors, adding a little pinch while you're mixing the crust should be more than enough. As for the browning process, it's very easy. An important thing to keep in mind here is that butter can burn very quickly; this is something you really have to keep your eyes on. When butter burns, the flavor becomes bitter and extremely unappetizing, so it's definitely something to avoid.

It's a good idea to cut your butter into cubes first so it can melt more evenly in the pan. Set your burner to a low heat, let the butter melt, and use a spatula to stir it along the way. Turn the stove off just as it begins to brown, because the butter will continue to cook some more from the residual heat. You'll notice some sediment at the bottom of the butter, which comes from toasted milk solids. Be sure to keep those in the butter, because that's where most of the nuttiness comes from.