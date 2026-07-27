Where Does Costco Source Its Blueberries?
Spotting fresh blueberries in Costco's refrigerated section in the middle of winter raises an obvious question: where are these coming from? Fresh fruit and winter are not a typical combination. The warehouse superstore is able to pull this off because, like all of the store's produce, it gets its blueberries from a variety of sources all over the world.
The United States, Chile, Canada, New Zealand, Peru, Mexico, and Argentina all grow blueberries for Costco. These countries span the Earth's latitudes, giving the company an endless summer of blueberry harvests. Various suppliers source from these countries for the store, making Costco's blueberry supply chain an intricate web of sourcing and selling.
For example, in 2016, the store began stocking blueberries and strawberries from GoodFarms, an Equitable Food Initiative-certified brand from Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce. This certification requires a high standard of working conditions, food safety protocols, and pest management systems. The blueberries in this deal were grown in Oxnard, California, and sold in several locations, including Hawaii. Each Costco region will have its own supplier, and companies that have been spotted include: Driscoll's, a grocery company that has been involved in a massive scandal; Bleuet Royal wild blueberries from Quebec and sold in Canada; and Camposol, a company based in Peru.
Costco's frozen blueberries are easier to source
Fresh blueberries require a global search — frozen don't. Kirkland Signature berries found in the freezer case are frozen using a technique called Individual Quick Freezing (IQF), which, true to its name, freezes each berry separately so they don't clump together. Costco's frozen blueberries come in a resealable bag, making them easy to keep longer. A bag will last up to 18 months after freezing.
Unlike with fresh berries, Costco's frozen produce buyers also don't have to chase the summer. Farms pick them at peak ripeness, freeze them, then sell them throughout the year. No seasonal chasing, and the latitude can stay the same. According to an FDA recall disclosure in 2020, Oregon's Scenic Fruit Company supplied Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries, while Canadian Costco customers get their frozen blueberries from Snowcrest Foods, per Costco Connection.
Instead of getting shipped from way down south in the winter, Scenic Fruit Company's blueberries come from Lazy D Farms, based in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. The farm also grows hazelnuts, which is fitting, since Oregon is the largest supplier of the nut in the U.S. Canada's Snowcrest Foods is based in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Silver Valley Farms, in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, grows the blueberries for the Canadian supplier. Thanks to the climate and acidic soils, the Pacific Northwest is an ideal blueberry growing region, meaning these frozen blueberries are among the best of the best.