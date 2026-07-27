Where Does Costco Source Its Blueberries?

Spotting fresh blueberries in Costco's refrigerated section in the middle of winter raises an obvious question: where are these coming from? Fresh fruit and winter are not a typical combination. The warehouse superstore is able to pull this off because, like all of the store's produce, it gets its blueberries from a variety of sources all over the world.

The United States, Chile, Canada, New Zealand, Peru, Mexico, and Argentina all grow blueberries for Costco. These countries span the Earth's latitudes, giving the company an endless summer of blueberry harvests. Various suppliers source from these countries for the store, making Costco's blueberry supply chain an intricate web of sourcing and selling.

For example, in 2016, the store began stocking blueberries and strawberries from GoodFarms, an Equitable Food Initiative-certified brand from Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce. This certification requires a high standard of working conditions, food safety protocols, and pest management systems. The blueberries in this deal were grown in Oxnard, California, and sold in several locations, including Hawaii. Each Costco region will have its own supplier, and companies that have been spotted include: Driscoll's, a grocery company that has been involved in a massive scandal; Bleuet Royal wild blueberries from Quebec and sold in Canada; and Camposol, a company based in Peru.